Lawrence Township Police
Police are requesting any information relating to a hit-and-run incident that occurred to private property on the 100-block of Clark Street on Feb. 10 just before 5 p.m. An unknown male operating a red Honda struck a shed on the property and fled the area. Call 814-765-1647 with information.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 12 at 3:34 p.m. on Irwin Drive in Decatur Township, a one-vehicle crash occurred when a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Curtis M. Cooley, 30, of Philipsburg, was traveling north on a level section when the vehicle’s steering arm broke. The vehicle crossed the right shoulder into a ditch. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 12 at 10:32 p.m. on the 5500-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, PSP were contacted about a crash. Investigation determined the driver, a 36-year-old male of Valier, was under the influence of alcohol. The driver also refused a blood test. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-04.
On Feb. 11 at 7:50 p.m. on the 100-block of SR 53/Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the Chester Hill Dollar General. As the result of the crash, the vehicle sustained minimal front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
PSP were notified on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. when a family member went to check on a 63-year-old male family member on Brisbin Street in Woodward Township after not hearing from him since Feb. 9. The family member found the male deceased in his bed.
On Feb. 14 at 11:29 am. on the 100-block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a person entered a store through a main entrance and placed a coloring book priced at $5 in a backpack. The person then paid for two items without paying for the coloring book, and left the store through the main entrance. Contact was made with the person outside the store.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 14 at 7:38 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, the operator of a 2017 Chevrolet was stopped for a traffic violation and found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
On Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. on Meadows Drive in Potter Township, Centre County, troopers were dispatched to the location for a report of a physical altercation that occurred between a 19-year-old female of Simpson and an 18-year-old victim of Clearfield.
On Feb. 8 at 6:29 p.m. on the 5800-block of SR 350 Tyrone Pike in Taylor Township, Centre County, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra diven by Jose R. Longoria, 27, of Olanta was traveling to the rear of a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Tobi M. Smith, 26, of Philipsburg. Smith was turning into a church and slowing down when the crash occurred.