Clearfield Borough Police
Police and fire crews responded to a S. 6th Street residence for a possible structure fire. Fire crews determined that there was only smoke from a faulty microwave.
———
LTPD and CBPD Officers were dispatched to a Daisy Street residence for a male chasing another male with a machete. Officers arrived on scene and took the suspected male into custody without incident.
———
Police and fire crews responded to a Leavy Avenue apartment building for a possible structure fire. Police and fire crews arrived on scene and only observed minor smoke. Police learned that a fire was accidentally created when a tenant was smoking a cigarette next to a cardboard box. The tenant then extinguished the fire by placing the box in the sink.
———
While on patrol, police observed a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Krebs Avenue and Merrill Street. The vehicle’s registration was listed as stolen through a police database. While on scene, police observed a suspicious male walking near the vehicle. Police identified the male as the listed suspect for the theft of the vehicle. Police took the male into custody. As a result of the arrest, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located.
———
Police responded to the Penn Highlands Clearfield emergency department for a disorderly patient. Police arrived and deescalated the patient.
———
Police received a lost arial drone that was located in the area of E. Locust Street. If foundt, please claim at the Clearfield Borough Police Station.
———
Police responded to a report of suspicious knocking coming from the side of a Nichols Street residence. Police arrived and did not observe any signs that someone was around the residence.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 13 at 10:01 p.m. on Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to the report of a domestic dispute. A 49-year-old female and 50-year-old male, both of Philipsburg, were cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Barrett Road at the intersection with U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township, a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Anthony D. Gamble, 43, of Tyler, Texas as traveling south on Barrett Road and was approaching a stop sign at the T intersection. Gamble was unable to bring the vehicle to a stop and traveled into the intersection, steering to the left to avoid impacting a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322. The truck overturned onto its right side and came to final rest on the south side of U.S. Route 322. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 12 at 11:23 a.m. PSP responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield to take the report of a suicide attempt.
———
On Feb. 12 at 1:53 p.m. on SR 879 Clearfield Curwensville Highway at the intersection with Ferncliff Road in Pike Township, a 2012 Ford F150 was stopped at a stop sign on Ferncliff Road to turn right/south onto Curwensville Grampian Highway. As the vehicle was turning right, it was struck by a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. There were no injuries. The driver of the truck will not be cited because the location is a blind curve.
———
PSP were contacted in reference to a criminal trespass and criminal mischief incident that occurred on the 300-block of Trout Run Road in Goshen Township between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13. An unknown white male suspect forcibly entered the location but did not take any items from the residence. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Feb. 12 at 3:34 p.m. on Irwin Drive in Decatur Township, a one vehicle crash occurred when a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Curtis M. Cooley,, 30, of Philipsburg, was traveling north on a level section when the vehicle’s steering arm broke. The vehicle crossed the right shoulder into a ditch. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 12 at 10:32 p.m. on the 5500-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, PSP were contacted about a crash. Investigation determined the driver, a 36-year-old male of Valier, was under the influence of alcohol. The driver also refused a blood test. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Feb. 11 at 7:50 p.m. on the 100-block of SR 53/Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the Chester Hill Dollar General. As the result of the crash, the vehicle sustained minimal front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.