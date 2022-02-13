State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 13 at 1:54 a.m. on Sarah Street in Decatur Township, PSP were dispatched to the Osceola Mills Moose for a woman who was asked to leave the premises and refused. A verbal altercation occurred and then turned physical. As a result, a 42-year-old Osceola Mills woman will be charged with disorderly conduct and a 50-year-old female of Osceola Mills will be charged with harassment, both at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 12 at 5:46 p.m. on Schofield Street Extension east of Caroline Avenue in Pike Township, a Subaru Impreza driven by an unknown driver was traveling southbound and was negotiation a right curve, lost control and exited the roadway, striking a post with two mailboxes on the post. The Subaru then re-entered the roadway and fled the scene. It is unknown if the operator sustained any injuries as a result of the collision. Based on evidence of a car part found on scene, the vehicle is described as a dark colored Subaru Impreza, possibly a hatchback. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle are requested to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Feb. 12 at 8:51 a.m. on the 6000-block of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by Jacob T. Parkes, 20, of Osceola Mills was traveling eastbound when he lost control while negotiating a turn to the left, slid off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. He was not injured.
———
On Feb. 10 around 1:42 p.m. on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, Robert Foster, 31, of Morrisdale allegedly intentionally rammed his pickup truck into a small sedan that was occupied with two victims during the course of a domestic violence incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for Foster who was apprehended on Feb. 11 without incident.
———
On Feb. 10 at 12:45 p.m. on Stone Street in Osceola Mills, a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Joyce A. Yaple, 70, of Houtzdale was traveling south, negotiating a curve to the left. She overcompensated and crashed into the guide rail, and then drove up and over the guide rail and then down an embankment, coming to final rest in shrubs/bushes off of the roadway. Yaple was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Mountain Top Fire Co. for treatment of injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co., Sandy Ridge EMS and PennDOT. Yaple will be cited for the crash as a result of the investigation.
———
On Feb. 10 at 3:29 a.m. on SR 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township, a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shawn H. Owens, 62, of Morrisdale was stopped at the stop sign located at the westbound off ram of I80 at exit 120 intersection with SR 879. Owens drove the truck into the driver’s side trailing unit of a 2021 Mack Truck driven by Thomas A. Meise, 55, of Middletown, causing wheel damage to the trailer. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 31 at approximately 9 a.m. at a residence on Spring Valley Road in Boggs Township, possible fraud and theft may have taken place between a 33-year-old male victim of West Decatur and a 49-year-old female of West Decatur. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 11 at 10:24 p.m. on Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township, PSP were dispatched for a male passed out in a 2001 Chevrolet S10. The complainant stated the male operator was stuck at the end of her driveway and that when the lights from her vehicle hit him, he woke up and attempted to leave. Through on-scene investigation, the 53-year-old Clearfield m
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 18 at 7:44 a.m. on I80 between the mile markers of 103 and 103.2 westbound in Union Township, the operator of a 2012 Mazda CX9 was driving in the right westbound lane when the operator lost control on the wet road conditions, drove off the right lane and struck a guide rail with the front end, drove a short distance further west and came to a final rest on the right westbound berm.
———
On Jan. 25 at 12:32 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 108.3 westbound, a 2019 Volvo VNL 760 driven by Shu Yun Wang, 59, of British Columbia, was traveling in the right lane when he lost control on the wet roadway, spun 180 degrees counterclockwise through the snow off the side of thread and then came to a final rest overturned against trees. He was not injured. Lawrence Township VFC and Penfield VFC assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 21 at 3:52 a.m. on Ohio Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Barto Watson, 56, of Reynoldsville was charged with harassment/physical contact after PSP responded to a verbal domestic that turned physical with a 27-year-old Clearfield woman. Charges filed at District Court 54-3-02.
———
On Jan. 21 at 2:49 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 105.6, a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alize K. Hines, 18, of Holland, Mich. was traveling eastbound in the left lane when for unknown reasons traveled across the right lane and struck a guide rail, traveled back onto the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel and struck a concrete bridge. Hines was not injured.