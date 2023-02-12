State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 9 at 11:18 a.m. on the 200 block of Valley Road in Cooper Township, a domestic violence incident took place. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
On Feb. 7 at 9:34 a.m. on the 1400 block of Clinton Street/Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township at 9:34 a.m., police responded to a domestic incident between Tyler Wetzel, 39, of Grassflat and a 39-year-old Grassflat female. Wetzel was cited for harassment.
———
Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 an unknown individual removed a new tire and rim from the yard located on the 200 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township. The victim was a 36-year-old Winburne female. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Feb. 8 at 2:01 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded for the report of a trespass. Prior to arrival it was determined to be a PFA violation. Harley Harpster, 26, of Julian was found inside the residence hiding under a bed in an upstairs bedroom. He was taken into custody, charges prepared and taken to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned. The victim was a 24-year-old female of Philipsburg.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 9 at 9:13 a.m. on the 100 block of Trowel Spring Road in White Township, Cambria County, police are investigating a vehicle theft at Glendale Year Round where someone entered a maintenance garage through a window and stole an unlocked vehicle. Anyone with information should contact PSP Ebensburg.