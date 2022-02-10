Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of a male experiencing suicidal thoughts in the area of Nichols Street. Police located the male and he was transported to the hospital.
———
Police received information of a minor vehicle accident on N 2nd Street in which a parked car was struck by another vehicle.
———
Police responded to a report of retail theft occurring at a Nichols Street business. Police arrived and located the male involved. The male was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on E. Locust Street. The male involved was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident near the intersection of Gulich Avenue and W. Market Street. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be operated from the scene.
———
Police responded to a report of trespassing inside a vacant residence. Police arrived and found no evidence of anyone entering the residence.
———
Police received a report of an individual stealing water from an E. Market Street apartment building. Police are investigating.
———
Police assisted CYS workers at a Daisy Street residence.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two individuals at a Stewart Avenue residence. Police arrived and separated the parties.
———
Police and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious male laying on the steps to a residence. Police and EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to the hospital.
Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 9 at 10:32 p.m. on Daisy Street, police responded to four different calls at a Daisy Street address. All were found to be the caller hallucinating. Zachary Hess, 35, of Clearfield was also found to be in possession of controlled substances. Charges are pending.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 8 at 12:55 p.m. on the 900-block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township, an employee of NAPA Auto Parts is accused of stealing over $2,800 from the store. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on Surveyor Run Road in Girard Township, PSP are investigating an assault of a 15-year-old female.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 5 at 9:10 p.m. on the 100-block of Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP was notfied of a 911 no voice call to Centre County. Troopers arrived and discovered a domestic dispute had taken place where a verbal dispute turned into a physical pushing and shoving altercation. Sarah Frank, 33, and Todd Cowfer, 31, both of Philipsburg, were cited for harassment.
———
On Feb. 6 at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Railroad Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven by David A. Wesesky, 29, of Philipsburg was traveling east and a 2013 Chervolet Spark driven by John W. Lee, 76, of Philipsburg was traveling east on Hale Street when a crash occurred.
———
On Feb. 7 at 5:41 a.m. on Kato Orviston Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Joshua R. Wagner, 34, of Carlisle was attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn in the roadway but lost control of the vehicle on the completely covered with ice and snow roadway. The truck left the roadway and hit a tree. There were no injuries reported.