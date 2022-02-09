State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 3 at 12:25 p.m. on the 1300-block of Grandview Road in Penn Township, an unknown person gained access to a 60-year-old Curwensville woman’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim with the victim’s information.
On Feb. 1 at 11:15 p.m. at a private residence on Greenwood Road in Pike Township, 911 contacted PSp regarding a male requesting medical attention for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 34-year-old Curwensville man had overdosed on Fentanyl. He was treated by EMS and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further medical attention. Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 and EMS assisted on scene.
On Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m. on Paradise Alley/Fourth Street in Bigler Township, PSP responded for the report of a disturbance. It was determined that charges of harassment/physical contact would be filed against Joni Shawley, 40, of Madera and Christopher Kougher, 29, of Madera through District Court 46-3-04.
On Feb. 1 at 7:24 p.m. on Ross Road in Ferguson Township, PSP responded to a theft of several items that were stolen from the property.
On Feb. 2 at 10:34 a.m. on Quehanna Highway in the area of Number Five Trail in Karthaus Township, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by Nathan W. Swanger, 37, of Dillsburg, and a 2018 Ford F150 driven by James C. Little, 65, of Nanty Glo, were traveling north when the Toyota entered the northbound lane and hit the Ford. Swanger was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment. Little refused transport.
On Feb. 6 at 12:43 a.m. on the 8700-block of Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township, PSP investigated a drug possession involving Joseph Fletcher, 27, of Flinton. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 4 at 5:18 a.m. on SR 453/Janesville Pike in Gulich Township west of Camp Lane, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Zachary M. Dimmick, 29, of Smithmill was traveling south during snowy road conditions. At this time, another vehicle was traveling north and lost control and entered the southbound lane of travel. Dimmick observed the other vehicle approaching and swerved to avoid impact. The other vehicle impacted the right rear fender of Dimmick’s truck, slid off the roadway and came to a rest before leaving the scene of the crash. Dimmick was not injured.
On Feb. 4 at 9:10 p.m. on Morann Avenue/Hale Road in Woodward Township, PSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
PSP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Shady Lane in Drifting. It was determined that a black 2014 Jeep Compass owned by a 41-year-old Drifting female was stolen from the residence between Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 7 at 9:03 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114 in Lawrence Township, a vehicle for unknown reasons crossed into the right lane and struck the driers side of a 2013 Acrua TSX driven by Willie Johnson, 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, causing minor damage. The operator of the other vehicle did not stop and continued westbound.
On Feb. 7 at 6:10 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to Harbor Inn for a disturbance. Contact was made with a 40-year-old Philipsburg male who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. on Old Erie Pike eat of Creek Road in Boggs Township, a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Joshua T. Reese, 40, of Madera, was traveling westbound and was negotiating a left hand curve when he lost control of the Ford. He traveled uncontrollably across all lanes of travel and overturned his vehicle off the sounthbound shoulder of Old Erie Pike. Reese was not injured.
PSP responded to Sawmill Street in Beccaria Township for a report of a stolen catalytic converter. On Feb. 6 the 50-year-old male of Fallentimber parked his 2019 Ford F250 Supercab in the area of Sawmill Street when unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converter off the victim’s vehicle between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Jan. 11 at 12:34 p.m. on Sanborn Street in Decatur Township, a 42-year-old Osceola Mills man reported unknown individuals opened an unemployment claim in his name.
On Feb. 9 at 2:17 a.m. on Curtin Street/Water Alley in Osceola Mills, a 32-year-old female from Smoke Run was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be DUI. Charges pending.
Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 7, someone entered the shed on a property at Medix Grade Road/Wilson Switchback Road in Goshen Township owned by a 59-year-old Curwensville male and stole a generator, jumper cables and gas can.
On Feb. 1 at 10:34 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 135 in Cooper Township, a 2020 Kenworth driven by James N. Richmond Jr., 53, of St. Clarisville, Ohio and another vehicle, described as a whit truck and white trailer were traveling westbound. The truck was traveling in the right lane when the other vehicle that was traveling in the left lane merged into the right lane and struck the truck on the front driver’s side mirror. The other vehicle continued traveling westbound without stopping to exchange information. There were no injuries.
PSP is investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Schonwalder Road in Pike Township on Jan. 7. A 31-year-old male of Curwensville took a 2006 tan Subaru Outback from an elderly couple of Clearfield and failed to return it. The victim(s) attempted to contact the arrestee several times. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-02.
PSP is investigating a trespassing incident that occurred on Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. on McDowell Road in Graham Township. An unknown person operating a Chevrolet pickup entered a 24-year-old male’s property in Morrisdale without his permission.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 6 at 1:33 a.m. on the 100-block of Hemlock Road in Brady Township, PSP responded to the residence of Jenifer Guaglianone, 38, of DuBois as she had requested to speak to troopers in reference to an incident that occurred at her residence earlier in the day. It was discovered later that the woman had an active bench warrant through Jefferson County for forgery. When troopers arrived at the residence they attempted to take the woman into custody, who at this time stated she was not going to jail. The woman’s arms had to be physically placed behind her back in order to be handcuffed and had to be physically carried out to the trooper’s patrol unit and physically placed in the patrol unit. Guaglianone was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and placed in Jefferson County Jail on the bench warrant.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:12 a.m. on Sykes Street Extension/Behringer Highway in Sandy Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling without headlights. A 30-year-old male of Reynoldsville was determined to be DUI and placed under arrest.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 1 on Hill Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 29-year-old Flinton male discovered a rear window shattered in his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. It is unknown how the window was shattered.
On Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. PSP investigated an incident where people were evicted from a 1981 St. Lawrence Road address in Chest Township, Cambria County, and upon leaving the property, they did not take all of their belongings including live animals. It was then reported to PSP that the evicted people were contact humane societies and reporting the landlords for animal cruelty when there was no animal cruelty occurring, and the evicted persons had ample time to find a home for their own animals or take them with them. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 6 at 2:30 a.m. on the 11000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, PSP responded to a hit and run crash. The operator, a 41-year-old Penfield male, was located locked outside of his residence. He was intoxicated at this time. Charges are pending the operator’s toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
On Feb. 6 at 2:30 a.m. on SR 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Thomas I. Kunselman, 41, of Penfield was traveling south when he lost control and traveled into the northbound lane and struck the end of a guard rail, causing the truck to roll over onto its roof into a small creek. Kunselman had fled the scene and was located outside of the residence and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 28 on I99 south in Patton Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop where the driver, a 20-year-old Morrisdale male, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
On Jan. 20 at 11:48 p.m. on Port Matilda Highway/Hannah Furnace Road in Rush Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was conducted. During the incident, the vehicle belonging to Rahim Gray, 19, of Akron, Ohio was towed to PSP Rockview where a search warrant was prepared for and executed by troopers. A stolen handgun out of Georgia was located in a hidden compartment in the front passenger side door panel. In addition to the stolen handgun, several oxycodone pills and related paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Felony charges were filed against Gray and he was taken into custody and housed in the Centre County Jail on $50,000 bail.
On Jan. 10 at 3:41 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/Lil Troy Drive in Morris Township, Clearfield County, Dennis Demoss, 34, of Munson was in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
On Jan. 10 at 5:32 p.m. on N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated a case of alleged child abuse against a 2-year-old female and four-year-old male.
On Feb. 7 at 8:41 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, the operator of a 2012 Kia Sorento was stopped for traffic violations and found in possession of drugs.