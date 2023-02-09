Sandy Township Police
Feb. 5
A 15-year-old DuBois boy reported that while standing outside Big Lots, an unknown male approached him and was yelling at him, then punched him in the head. The boy was transported to the emergency room by his mom, out of precaution. While in the ER the 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy who hit him came into the ER with hand injuries. Officers were able to speak to the 17-year-old and handle the situation without incident. Charges pending.
———
Officers received a report of a stray Pitbull outside the Pilot Travel Center. The dog was gone upon officers arrival.
Feb. 6
False alarm at National Fuel
Feb. 7
A 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy reported that he had been on a trip and was supposed to be home the day before. When he got home a day late, his parents would not allow him in the house. Officers spoke to all parties involved and handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at Lowes.
———
Officers investigated a suspicious truck selling items in the Eat-n-Park parking lot. Contact was made and found to be a legitimate business.
Feb. 8
A 19-year-old DuBois man lost control of his motorcycle on Larkeytown Road, causing it to hit a guide rail. The man was flown from the scene due to injuries received.
———
Walmart employees reported that two individuals who reported they were from a third party shopping vendor attempted to remove items from the store without paying for them under the guise that they were for a customer. Investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 5 at 11:34 a.m. on Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, PSP were dispatched for the report of a domestic incident. It was learned that both parties, a 33-year-old Fallentimber male and a 31-year-old Ashville female had a verbal argument that turned physical when both began to push, shove and hit each other. Both parties were cited.