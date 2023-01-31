State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 30 at 5:50 a.m. on Kolak Road and Gates Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County, a 2006 Hummer HU3 driven by Brian D. Kuhn, 52, of Fallentimber left the roadway and struck a tree. Kuhn was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for suspected minor injuries.
———
On Jan. 27 at 6:21 a.m. on Gill Hollow Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Emma Peno, 24, of Coalport was traveling eastbound on a snow and ice-covered road, lost control, drove into the opposite lane of travel and struck a tree on teh left side of the roadway. She was transported to a local hospital by Hastings Area Ambulance Service for treatment of possible injury.