Clearfield Borough Police
Police are investigating an attempted theft of a package along S. 4th Street. Police report that a male with a gray beard and brown coat was observed attempting to open a delivered package. When confronted the male fled.
———
Police assisted Probation with a male along Arnold Avenue who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
———
Officers are investigating an alleged use of a stolen debit card.
———
Police arrested a male along Nichols Street after he was found passed out inside an establishment. The male was found to be intoxicated and had an arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
———
Police arrested a male along Turnpike Avenue after he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 26 at 3:15 p.m. on Decatur Street in Decatur Township, PSP was dispatched for a welfare check. Through investigation during the welfare check, it was determined that a 62-year-old Philipsburg male pushed a 30-year-old Philipsburg female following a verbal argument. Charges filed through District Court.
———
Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at Taco Bell on Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township, it was reported that an individual stole $1,468.50 from the safe. Investigation continues.
———
An act of criminal mischief that occurred between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 was reported to a concession stand on 10th Street/Walltown Road in Grampian Borough..
———
On Nov. 14 at Kylertown Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Road in Kylertown, Cooper Township, Randy Frank, 53, of Morrisdale wrote multiple bad checks at The Market Place that were returned for insufficient funds in the amount of $745.56. Charges of theft/bad checks were filed through District Court.
———
On Nov. 21 at 4:38 a.m. on I80 near mile marker 114.7 , a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Jacob M. Knapp, 41, of Brookville swerved to miss a deer and went into the median and struck a guide rail. There were no injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 5 at 1:48 a.m. on Larkeytown Road/W. Long Avenue in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2010 Ford Focus. Susan McIntosh, 49, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired fo a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
A 54-year-old Philipsburg female came to the Rockview barracks on Dec. 6 to report an ID theft. It was determined that an unknown person used the victim’s personal information to open a Chase checking account. The victim did not lose any money and Chase Bank will be closign the account. No suspect information could be obtained.
———
On Dec. 6 at 5 a.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP received a call in regard to a retail theft at Minit Mart verified by surveillance camera. Four different color flashlights valued at $4.99 each, two large torch lighters valued at $19.99 each, sunglasses valued at $29.98 and a Cig Saver Bottle Opener valued at $17.97 were stolen. Charges will be filed against a 29-year-old Woodand female.
———
On Nov. 18 at 1:15 p.m. on Ernestville Road in Rush Township, a 32-year-old female of Osceola Mills reported $500 was stolen from her EBT card.