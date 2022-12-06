State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 2 at 4:59 p.m. on Shiloh Road south of Doc Welker Road in Bradford Township, a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Ramond W. Shirey, 64, of Woodland, was traveling west and due to medical complications, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the roadway and impacted a tree head-on. Shirey was was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for serious injuries.
———
On Dec. 3 on Patty Lane in Pike Township, a 62-year-old Curwensville female fell victim of a Internet scam involving a Visa pre-paid card in the amount of $400 and an Apple gift card for $100.
———
On Nov. 28 at 9:56 a.m. on the 3700-block of Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township, a 73-year-old Mahaffey male gave information to allow access to $500 worth of Apple gift cards as the result of an Internet scam.
———
On Nov. 15, PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center where a 22-year-old male said he believes he was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.
———
On Nov. 9 on Pennington Street in Woodward Township, Trinity Renne Baughman, 18, of Houtzdale allegedly shoved a victim during an argument. She was cited for harassment.
———
On Dec. 1 at 5:39 p.m. on state Route 53/Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by Estelle E. Bowman, 42, of Osceola Mills was traveling west and failed to see that a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by George D. Smith, 55, of Philipsburg was stopped in traffic and waiting to turn into a nearby business. The Chrysler rear-ended the Honda. A passenger in the Honda, Carol L. Zener, 61, of West Decatur suffered minor injuries; no others were injured.
———
On Nov. 28 at 11:24 a.m. on the 200-block of State Street in Curwensville Borough, Ronald Green, 33, of Curwensville was in a physical altercation with a 46-year-old Curwensville woman. Green left the residence and agreed not to return. Charges filed in District Court 46-3-02.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 5 at 1:48 a.m. on Larkeytown Road/West Long Avenue in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2010 Ford Focus. Susan McIntosh, 49, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Dec. 3 at 4:40 a.m. on Main Street at the intersection of 2nd Street in Falls Creek Borough, a 2010 Honda Insight driven by Jordan C. Longnecker, 22, of Pottersdale, was traveling east and for unknown reasons traveled to the right edge of the travel lane and struck a legally parked 2007 Chevrolet HHR. Following impact, Longnecker continued traveling east without stopping eventually to a location along I80 where it became disabled. Numerous citations were filed against Longnecker. Falls Creek Vol. Fire Co. assisted.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 2 at 7:10 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Burnside McGee Highway in Bell Township, a 2015 Ford Edge was traveling north near Fire Tower Road when a deer entered the northbound lane of travel. The Ford struck the deer and continued traveling about 12 miles before noticing mechanical damage to the vehicle, eventually pulling over on state Route 36 near Moonlite Lane.