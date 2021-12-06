Clearfield Borough
A man was arrested along Nichols Street after he was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield sheriff’s office. The man was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police assisted state police in attempting to locate a man along Reed Street who had an active mental health warrant and was threatening to go that area. The man was later apprehended by the state police.
———
Police arrested a woman after allegedly violating a Protection From Abuse Order. She was lodged in Clearfield County Jail awaiting court.
———
Police responded to Bigler Avenue for a complaint of a woman who was to be running into traffic. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with locating a reckless driver along South Second Street. Clearfield Police located the vehicle and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of a man that appeared to be sleeping inside a vehicle. Police arrived and spoke to the male who did not appear to be under the influence.
———
Police located broken glass and bottle in the roadway along North Third Street. Members of the Clearfield Fire Dept. arrived and assisted with getting the glass off the roadway.
———
Officers assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle along Reed Street.
———
Officers responded to West Pine Street and Williams Street for a vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks. Towing assisted on scene in getting the vehicle removed.
———
Police responded to the hospital for male patient who had assaulted staff and alarmed other patients in the hospital. Police found the male had left. Charges are pending.
———
Police located two wanted individuals along Nichols Street. The man was able to satisfy his warrants and the woman as found to have one from the Clearfield Sheriffs Office and she was transported to CCJ on the warrant.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 14 at 5:07 p.m. on the 800-block of Meyers Road in Graham Township, Emily Addleman, 45, of Clearfield allegedly repeatedly sent text messages to a 50-year-old Morrisdale woman after being informed the victim did not want any messages sent to her. Addleman was charged with harassment by communications.
———
On Nov. 21 at 4:44 p.m. on Big Run Road in Graham Township, it was reported to PSP that a handgun was lost/stolen about a month ago from a 41-year-old Morrisdale man.
———
On Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on the 800-block of School House Road in Morris Township, PSP responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the report of a 29-year-old Duncannon man who accidentally shot himself in the leg.
———
On Nov. 26 at 2:45 p.m. on the 4100-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a man who appeared to be in his 70s allegedly stole aspirin and tape from the Dollar General.
———
On Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Irwin Drive in Decatur Township, it was reported to PSP that some merchandise was stolen from the Goodwill in Philipsburg.
———
On Nov. 27 at 6:26 a.m. on SR 153 Morann Avenue in Woodward Township, a 2012 Ford F150 driven by James C. Johns, 48, of Houtzdale, was traveling north when he struck a 2000 Sterling L7500 owned by Gary Hines, 57, of Newry that was parked partially within the travel lane. The Ford was then propelled forward and clipped the front left fender of the Sterling before coming to a final rest. Johns was transported to UPMC Altoona by Clearfield EMS for treatment.
———
On Nov. 26 at 3:03 p.m. on SR 453 Janesville Pike in Gulich Township north of Camp Lane, a 2019 Buick Encore driven by Karrie L. McClure, 29, of Houtzdale, was traveling north when McClure was negotiating a left hand turn and lost control on the icy roadway and impacted a tree. She was transported to Tyrone Hospital by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment.
———
On Oct. 23 at 5:55 a.m. PSP was attempting to locate a missing juvenile near the 700-block of Good Street in Houtzdale Borough. The missing juvenile was located and returned to his mother at the Clearfield barracks without incident.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 30 at 9:43 a.m. on Beaver Valley Road at the intersection of Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling east on Beaver Valley Road when the operator lost control on the wet roadway. The Ford traveled through the intersection and cam to a final rest in a ditch east of SR 53. The operator was not injured.
———
On Dec. 2 at 8:10 a.m. on Glendale Lake Road east of Colonel Drake Highway in Clearfield Township, Cambria County, a 2009 Subaru Legacy was traveling east when the driver became distracted and crossed over the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Express in the right rear back bumper and side swiping the vehicle. There were no injuries.