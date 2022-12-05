Lawrence Township Police
Officers were notified on Dec. 1 of a PICS violation that occurred on May 29, 2021 in which Shanden Volpe, 33, of DuBois, attempted to purchase a firearm at Rural King, but was denied. It was found that Volpe falsified information on the ATF form when attempting to purchase the handgun. Charges filed.
———
Officers were notified of a PICS violation from PSP Harrisburg that occurred at Rural King. It was discovered that John Potteiger, 59, of Morrisdale had attempted to purchase a firearm from Rural King and answered falsely on the Firearms Transaction Record form, to which he was ultimately denied a firearm sale. Charges filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. PSP responded to a report of a theft of a lottery ticket valued at $250 on Main Street in Coalport Borough.
———
On Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to a report of a physical domestic incident. it was determined that Jerry Lefort, 37, of Houtzdale allegedly threw an item at a 27-year-old female of Philipsburg, resulting in injury. Charges filed through District Court.
———
An act of criminal mischief occurred between Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 on Hilltop Road in Boggs Township. PSP discovered that a lock was inoperable and someone sprayed glue into the lock. Investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, a rainbow colored vape pen and a $5 bill was allegedly stolen from an unlocked 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.
———
On Nov. 13 at 12:45 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway/Jones Lane in Morris Township, a 50-year-old Allport male was arrested for DUI.
———
On Oct. 2 at 12:16 a.m. on the 100-block of Irvin Street in Brisbin Borough, a 52-year-old Brisbin male was arrested for DUI.
———
On Nov. 25 at 7:14 a.m. on state Route 879/Frenchville Karthaus Highway in Karthaus Township, a 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling northbound in an active crash scene. While at a slow rate of speed, the Subaru struck a pedestrian in the leg area in the middle of the roadway directing traffic as a member of Karthaus Vol. Fire Dept. There no injuries.
———
On Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General located on Rose Street/Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, Norma Reifer, 35, of Houtzdale allegedly ate several Pop-Tarts within the store and failed to pay for them. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Nov. 29 at approximately 4 a.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, a residence was burglarized.
———
On Nov. 13 at 5:48 p.m. on Laurel Run Road in Pike Township, a physical altercation occurred. Michael Johnson, 41, of Philipsburg and Levi Lilppert, 27, of Curwensville both brandished firearms at each other. In addition, Jessica Luzier, 37, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of a firearm which she is prohibited. All three were charged and placed in Clearfield County Jail. Melissa Fuls, 46, of Bellefonte was charged with false reports regarding this incident.
———
On Nov. 25 at 2:25 a.m. on the 100-block of Scooter Lane in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a domestic altercation between Jeremy Conklin, 39, of West Decatur and Casey Hamilton, 35, of New Millport. It was reported that both Conklin and Hamilton engaged in a verbal dispute that later turned physical, when both Conklin and Hamilton crashed a 2013 Chevrolet and 2010 Chevrolet into each other, causing minor damage. Conklin then allegedly grabbed Hamilton by the arm, subjecting her to unwanted physical contact and as a result, Hamilton allegedly kicked Conklin in the chest. Both were cited for harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct through the local magistrate’s office.
———
On Nov. 4 at 2:50 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township, a deer crossed the roadway, and made contact with a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Steven K. Holly, 36, of Wellandport, Ontario, Canada. Disabling damage was sustained by the vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. on I80 westbound at Exit 97, a 2017 HINO 338 was negotiating the on-ramp and failed to negotiate a right curve and the CMV tipped over on its side.
State Police at Rockview
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13 on State Street in Rush Township, unknown person(s) gained access to the building by breaking a basement window. Investigation continues.