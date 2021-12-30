Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 12:32 a.m., a 49-year-old Glen Campbell woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence on Main Street, Burnside Township. Charges are pending intoxication results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 near Sandy Ridge Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as Samuel F. Emel, 20, of Philipsburg was driving and lost control of his vehicle, striking and driving up the side of a hill and rolling back down several times, ultimately returning onto the roadway. Emel was ejected out of the back window and sustained suspected serious injuries. Emel was transported from the scene. Philipsburg Fire Department assisted on scene.
———
On Tuesday at 5:59 a.m., a crash occurred in a parking lot on the 1400-block of Port Matilda Highway, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Christopher M. Kitko, 53, of Houtzdale pulled into the gas pumps and side swiped a 53-year-old Marion, Ohio man’s vehicle.
———
On Tuesday at 5:46 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as David J. Kephart, 55, of Philipsburg lost control of his vehicle causing his vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway and strike an embankment. Approximately 30 feet after impact, the vehicle became disabled off the left side of the roadway.