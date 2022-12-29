Lawrence Township Police
On Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at Sapp Bros. Truck Stop, police were made aware of an incident that occurred when John Charles McCully, 51, entered the business where his wife was employed. He found his wife to be having a verbal altercation with another employee to which he drew a handgun from his waistband, laid it down on the counter, pointing in the direction of other employees. McCully is being charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
———
On Dec. 28 at 8:35 p.m. on Collins Avenue, police were informed of a female on a motorized bicycle who appeared to be under the influence and almost caused a motor vehicle crash. The female went to a residence on Collins Avenue. Police were then notified that Elizabeth Eles, 30, of Clearfield entered the residence, and the male residence owner contacted police due to the female entering his home without his permission. Eles was found to be highly intoxicated.
It was found that Eles entered the residence and began to cause problems with the male for personal reasons. Eles made numerous threats to the male and was acting disorderly; therefore she was taken into custody. The male victim did not want to pursue charges against Eles. She was placed under arrest for DUI. She was transported to the Lawrence Township Police department where she refused to provide a breath sample, resulting in her being transported to her residence and released to a sober person. Charges for DUI, careless driving and public intoxication were filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a male threatening a female with a firearm at Red Roof Inn on Dec. 27 at 11:01 a.m. It was discovered that Ricky Baskins, 56, of Kansas City, Kan. had presented a firearm to the victim who was walking her dog and told her that he was going to shoot her and her dog. Baskins fled the scene before police arrived. He was apprehended at Sapp Bros. Truck Stop as his semi-truck was being worked on. A search warrant was obtained for Baskins’ truck, to which a firearm was found. Baskins was housed at Clearfield County Jail on his charges of terroristic threats and firearms violation.
———
On Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. on state Route 153/Clearfield Glen Richey Highway east of Pine Grove Nursery Road, a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Caden R. McCullough, 18, of Karthaus was traveling on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a ditch due to icy road conditions. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
On April 5 at 7:11 p.m. on Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated a domestic disturbance between a 22-year-old Fallentimber male and a 22-year-old Fallentimber female victim. The male was arrested for terroristic threats.
State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP investigated an alleged forgery that occurred between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 on Maple Lane in Westover Borough. A 42-year-old male of Westover was the victim of a forged article of agreement.