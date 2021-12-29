Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County, just east of Sandy Ridge Trail. A driver encountered ice on the roadway, causing a vehicle to slide off the roadway and strike a guide rail on the western shoulder. No damage was observed to the guide rail. No injuries were associated with this crash.

———

On Dec. 22 at 4:49 p.m., a crash occurred on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Tiffany D. Rearick, 32, of Osceola Mills stopped to yield to oncoming traffic, as she was attempting to turn left. Caleb L. Seibert, 31, of Philipsburg was distracted and did not see Rearick’s vehicle stopped. Seibert’s vehicle crashed into the rear of Rearick’s vehicle.

