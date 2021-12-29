Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County, just east of Sandy Ridge Trail. A driver encountered ice on the roadway, causing a vehicle to slide off the roadway and strike a guide rail on the western shoulder. No damage was observed to the guide rail. No injuries were associated with this crash.
———
On Dec. 22 at 4:49 p.m., a crash occurred on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Tiffany D. Rearick, 32, of Osceola Mills stopped to yield to oncoming traffic, as she was attempting to turn left. Caleb L. Seibert, 31, of Philipsburg was distracted and did not see Rearick’s vehicle stopped. Seibert’s vehicle crashed into the rear of Rearick’s vehicle.