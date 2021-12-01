Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
PSP DuBois is investigating a theft which occurred at the Dollar General in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County on Wednesday at 1:21 a.m. An unknown person(s) took multiple boxes of clothing from the outside rear of the building along with loose items from a shopping court. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Saturday around 5:39 a.m., PSP DuBois responded to Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, for two known females arguing over personal items. The arrestee was a 29-year-old female of DuBois, and the victim was a 25-year-old of Falls Creek. PSP DuBois is investigating the incident.
———
An incident occurred on Nov. 24 as unknown actor(s) discarded a garbage bag at a location on Home Camp Road, Union Township, Clearfield County. The unknown actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with any information, please contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
———
On Monday, PSP DuBois responded to a report of a theft of two all-terrain vehicles between Nov. 1 and Nov. 28 at 6314 Route 28, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. The victim was a 71-year-old man from Reynoldsville. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this is asked to please contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Monday at around 2:30 p.m., PSP DuBois responded to a report of a verbal domestic between Kayla Cash, 26, of Reynoldsville and William Cash, 28, of Reynoldsville. The incident occurred on 1117 Grant Street Extension in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. William Cash was cited with harassment.
———
On Nov. 24 at approximately 2:31 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the 800-block of Old 255 Road, Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Jonathan Mercedes, 28, of New York, N.Y. displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending blood results.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
PSP Rockview is currently investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred several years ago at 245 Julian Woods Ln., Huston Township, Centre County. This incident remains under investigation.
———
Sometime on Oct. 30 on North Eagle Valley Road, Boggs Township, Centre County, PSP Rockview investigated the report of trespassing. The arrestee involved a 24-year-old female of Bellefonte.
———
On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., Joseph Costo, 43, of Bellefonte was found trespassing at 971 N. Eagle Valley Rd., Boggs Township, Centre County. The arrestee has been charged through District Court 49-3-02.
———
A single crash involving a 1986 Chevrolet Fleetline occurred in the parking lot of Sheetz on Benner Pike near its intersection with Rolling Ridge Drive, Benner Township, Centre County, on Nov. 12 at 8:31 p.m. This incident occurred as the vehicle, driven by Timothy Donley, 62, of Alvaton, Ky., was attempting to leave the gas pumps. While attempting a three point turn, the vehicle backed into the gas pumps causing damage.
———
A crash occurred on Nov. 19 at approximately 10:13 a.m. The crash occurred on North Eagle Valley Road at its intersection with Beech Street, Liberty Township, Centre County. The crash occurred as a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe was stationary in the south bound lane of travel. The driver, Ethan Bliss, 22, of Blanchard, was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass and make a left hand turn. While the vehicle was stationary, a 2020 Ford F350, driven by David Spicer, 61, of Julian, approached from the rear and struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
———
On Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., PSP Rockview assisted PSP Clearfield for a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on 322 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County. This crash occurred when a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer’s tire fell off while traveling west. AAA towing was called to change the tire. There were no injuries sustained during this incident.
———
A crash occurred on Monday as a 2020 Nissan Kicks was heading east on Black Moshannon Road in the area of Bilger Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway, hitting debris on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle did not sustain any disabling damage. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash.