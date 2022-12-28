State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 21 at 8:47 p.m. on E. Main Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County, a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Jacob Shea Carter, 23, of Morrisdale was traveling southbound when he failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway, traveled out of the southbound lane, over a sidewalk, hit a front porch of a residence on the 200-block of E. Main Street and came to a final rest. Carter was not injured. PSP were assisted on scene by Big Run Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 11 at 10:46 a.m. on W. Maple Street in Philipsburg Borough, a check was forged and $2,450 was taken from an 84-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s bank account.
———
On Dec. 8 at 4:36 p.m. on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, PSP investigated an incident of criminal mischief involving a known 16-year-old Philipsburg male juvenile suspect and a 38-year-old Philipsburg female victim. Investigation continues.