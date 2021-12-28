Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 5:56 p.m., a 31-year-old Drifting man arrived at a 50-year-old Drifting woman’s residence on Triangle Lane, Cooper Township after being advised he wasn’t welcome there. The man wouldn’t leave right away but eventually fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges of trespassing to be filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 7:20 a.m., police responded to an inactive domestic on Walnut Street, Curwensville Borough. Through the investigation it was determined that a 28-year-old Clearfield man and a 28-year-old Clearfield woman engaged in a physical altercation. Appropriate charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., police were dispatched to an active domestic on Walnut Street, Curwensville Borough. Once on scene it was reported that Chase Abbott, 28 of Clearfield pushed a 28-year-old Clearfield woman. Appropriate charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Route 322, Bradford Township. Donald W. Buck, 83, of Woodland was driving on High Street and proceeded through a stop sign to continue to travel north onto Shiloh Road. Buck failed to see Hans I. Shuman, 29, of Elizabethtown driving and pulled out in front of his vehicle. The vehicles collided before coming to final rest on Route 322. Buck was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically evaluated.
———
Sometime between Dec. 16-19, a black Mongoose bicycle belonging to a 36-year-old Houtzdale woman was stolen on the 1100-block of McAteer Street, Woodward Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 21 at 7:48 a.m., police received a report of a firearms act violation on the 1800-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. PSP Rockview is currently investigating.