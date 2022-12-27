State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 22 at 11:25 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Burnside McGee Highway in Bell Township south of Hanchar Lane, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Stephanie L. Engel, 37, of Hillsdale was driving southbound when the rear of the vehicle began to fishtail. The driver overcorrected, lost control and drove onto an embankment and a tree before it rolled onto its roof. Engel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance for treatment of suspected serious injuries. PSP were assisted on scene by Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey and Big Run Vol. Fire Co.