Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 13 at 10:02 p.m., police responded to a noise complaint in the 200-block of Michlin Avenue, Pike Township. Upon further investigation, a 30-year-old Pike Township woman was cited with disorderly conduct through the local magistrate’s office.
———
On Dec. 13 at 1:23 p.m., an unknown person used a 40-year-old Lancaster man’s information to file an unemployment claim on Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 13 at 6:48 a.m., Jerry A. Grieb, 52, of Clearfield was traveling east on Route 322, Bradford Township. At that time, a deer entered the roadway. Grieb’s vehicle struck the deer and came to rest on the right side of the road.
———
On Dec. 11 at 6:49 a.m., Eloi Mingabeang, 47, of Erie was driving on Egypt Road, Bradford Township. Mingabeang lost control on the wet roadway due to heavy rains. Mingabeang was utilizing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.
———
On Nov. 4 at 8:29 p.m., an incident occurred as an unknown vehicle’s trailer appeared to get caught on a pole wire, partially breaking the pole and damaging the wires outside the Bigler Minit Mart, Bradford Township. The vehicle fled the scene. Minit Mart was unable to provide video footage of the possible vehicle and/or the crash.
———
On Oct. 16 at 2:03 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a 38-year-old Chicago, Ill. man’s vehicle for summary violations on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Upon further investigation, the accused was found to be in possession of a personal amount of marijuana and was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Oct. 1 at noon, police investigated an incident of theft by deception in Pike Township in which a suspect utilized a business credit card to make purchases.
———
Police are currently investigating an incident of rape/assault that allegedly occurred in the Coalport area in October of 2018. A 15-year-old Flinton girl stated that an unknown man put a mask over her eyes and led her to an unknown area at gunpoint and raped her. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 36, Westover Borough. Katherine A. Zents, 27, of Westover was driving at an excessive rate of speed and failed to negotiate a left turn in the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle slid sideways and came to final rest facing the guide rail and blocking the northbound lane.
———
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13, police responded to Horseshoe Road, Chest Township. During the investigation, a 65-year-old La Jose man related that he had provided cash, American Express card numbers and cell phones to an unknown suspect who identified himself to work for Publisher’s Clearing House. An investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 3:50 a.m., an unknown man dressed in a tan canvas winter jacket and pants burglarized a residence on Ponderosa Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. The suspect was believed to have an accomplice who operated a side by side vehicle. The suspect entered through an unlocked garage and stole a Yamaha YZ125X, a gas can and a backpack containing multiple riding tools. The Yamaha YZ125X was located on Ponderosa Road where it was abandoned by the unknown burglar.
———
On Dec. 14 at 8 a.m., a check belonging to a 28-year-old Houtzdale man was delivered to a woman in Mapleton Depot, Huntingdon County. The recipient of the check was found to be wanted by Huntingdon Probation, and an attempt to locate her was made. During the attempt, the check was received and placed into evidence at PSP Huntingdon awaiting pickup from the owner.
———
On Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., a crash occurred as a driver was attempting to park at a rest stop area on I-80 West at mile marker 161, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver struck a parked vehicle while attempting to park in a stall. The driver then fled the scene.