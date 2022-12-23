Lawrence Township Police
A 31-year-old man has charges pending following a single-vehicle accident Thursday at 6:51 p.m. on the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
Officers found Cody Brown was driving west-bound and lost control of his vehicle. He traveled into the opposite lane and the vehicle flipped onto its side coming to rest on the side of the road.
No injuries were reported. Brown was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for testing. Charges are pending.
— — —
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Thursday at approximately 12:49 p.m. at the intersection of Village Road and Washington Avenue in Hyde.
Officers report Jason R. Baughman, 34, of Clearfield failed to stop his car at a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle operated by David A. Bell, 61, of Clearfield. Both men refused transport to a local hospital.
State Police at Punxsutawney
A Hillsdale woman was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident on the Burnside McGee Highway in Bell Township Thursday.
Stephanie L. Engle, 37, of Hillsdale was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra south on US-219 at 11:25 a.m. when the vehicle began to fishtail. Engle overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across the northbound lane, onto an embankment, hit a tree and rolled onto its roof before coming to a rest on the northbound shoulder facing north.
Engle was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. She was transported by Curwensville Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois.