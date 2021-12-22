Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 6 at 2:32 p.m., officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle and the driver fled from the scene. The driver ultimately fled on foot, and the vehicle was recovered a short time after the pursuit began. Through the course of the investigation, the driver was identified as Marcus McCoy, 37, of Clearfield. An arrest warrant for McCoy was obtained. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of McCoy, they are urged to contact Lawrence Township police.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of money stolen out of a 26-year-old Clearfield woman’s vehicle parked on South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 1:02 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call off Repasky Road, Snow Shoe Township. A vehicle was observed running with the driver showing signs of intoxication. Drugs and paraphernalia were also found on scene. Charges to be filed at Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Friday at 4 p.m., a 59-year-old Philipsburg man contacted PSP Rockview concerning a package that was taken from his front doorstep on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Through further investigation, PSP was able to locate a suspect and recover the package. The package was returned to the man. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 15 at 10:55 a.m., police responded to a welfare check off Devil’s Elbow Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed on the guide rail off the left side of the roadway. The driver, Mary Hipple, 61, of Howard, was subsequently determined to be under the influence of alcohol and transported to the hospital from the scene. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Dec. 4 at 3:52 a.m., Seth Yednak, 29, of Altoona, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for driving under the influence on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.