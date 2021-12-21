Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 12:53 p.m., police were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Coal Hill Road. A vehicle was traveling east when it traveled through slush on a bridge, proceeded up the hill and lost control. It crossed the lane and continued off the roadway, striking a tree. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 8:18 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Carson Hill Road and Hemlock Road, Brady Township. A vehicle crossed over the center line and impacted brush, then traveled back across the roadway and impacted a large tree. Police were assisted by Brady Township Fire and EMS and DUSAN Ambulance.
———
On Friday at 11:50 p.m., a crash occurred on Coal Hill Road north of Irishtown Road, Bloom Township. A vehicle exited the west berm and struck a sign and embankment. The vehicle fled the scene prior to arrival. The driver can retrieve his or her front Subaru bumper by contacting PSP DuBois.
———
On Nov. 11, police received a complaint regarding a bad check dated Nov. 1, 2021. The suspect has not satisfied the check in the amount of $168.90. This investigation will continue.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 30 at 11:20 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County and struck a guide rail. Crystal L. Ings, 32, of Philipsburg was traveling east when she lost control due to slippery road conditions and struck a guide rail. Her vehicle suffered disabling damage and Ings was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for an evaluation.