State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 18 at 1:13 a.m. on state Route 729/Tyrone Pike in Ferguson Township north of Wm Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Kirk A. Turner, 25, of Clearfield was traveling northbound and while negotiating a right hand curve, lost control. The vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic, struck an embankment and overturned onto its roof. Turner and his passenger, Angelique R. Aughinbaugh, 21, of Clearfield were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Rescue Hose & Ladder EMS for treatment of injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
———
On Dec. 11 at 9:02 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 128.8 in Graham Township, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Nia N. Buford, 30, of Pinson, Ala., lost traction due to wintery road conditions, spun 180 degree an crashed into a small ditch. There were no injuries. PennDOT assisted PSP on scene.
———
On Dec. 19 at 2:23 p.m. on Mine 10 Road in Gulich Township, a male and female had a verbal argument. The argument escalated and Brandi McGarvey, 45, of Beccaria took possession of a 46-year-old Irvona man’s cell phone and threw it into the yard and removed the keys from his vehicle. She was cited for summary violations through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Gulich Township, Cristina Marie Hallman, 43, of Smithmill allegedly repeatedly yelled at a 20-year-old Lewistown woman during an altercation with other members of the residence. She was cited for harassment.
———
On Dec. 14 at 8:24 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Gulich Township, drug paraphernalia was located during an incident.
———
On Dec. 15 at 4:35 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 111 in Pine Township, a 2006 Dodge Sprinter driven by Floyd A. Olivera, 51, of Northumberland was exiting the off ramp and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and down an embankment where it rolled over onto its side. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 5 at 1:55 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Main Street in Grampian Borough, a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Scott P. Queen, 46, of Grampian was traveling southbound near the intersection with Third Street and struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. Queen fled the scene and returned to his residence. There were no injuries and Penelec replaced the pole.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 19 at 9:32 p.m. on Luthersburg Rockton Road/Gilmore Road in Brady Township, PSP investigated a crash where the 36-year-old male of DuBois who was operating a 2019 Ford F150 XLT was found to be under the influence of drugs. Charges filed.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 20 at 1:34 p.m. on Clarence Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of fraud against a 65-year-old Clarence male. Investigation continues.
———
On Dec. 12 at 9:51 a.m. at The Meadows Drive in Potter Township, Centre County, a harassment occurred where a patient hit another patient and two staff members. Victims included a 27-year-old male of Allentown, a 23-year-old female of New Cumberland, and a 70-year-old female of Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 13 at 1:35 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg, a theft of a USB Type-C charging cable was reported from Minit Mart. Jayden Gower, 18, of Morrisdale was identified as the arrestee and charges of retail theft were filed.
———
On Nov. 5 at 11:06 p.m. on W. Sycamore Road/Morgan Lane in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 1993 Ford for summary violations. The operator was identified as James Creek, 42, of Grassflat and as an individual with warrants. Creek was arrested for the warrants and found to be in possession of drugs and associated paraphernalia.
———
On Dec. 15 at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Flat Rock Road east of Anderson Drive in Worth Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Emily L. Bennett, 21, of Philipsburg was changing lanes from right to left and she lost control of her vehicle, struck an embankment and overturned. Bennett suffered minor injuries and was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. Philpsburg Fire Dept. assisted on scene.