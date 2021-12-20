Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a female sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a South Second Street business for an extended period of time. Police located the female and found her to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The female was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated individual in the area of the River Walk. Police located the male and found him to be okay.
———
Police responded to a report of harassment in the area of High Street. One male reported that another male had “twisted his wrist” but did not want to pursue charges. The parties were advised to separate.
———
Police responded to a potential break-in in the area of West Fifth Street in which a male was observed climbing through the window of a residence. Police located the male and found that he had locked himself out of his residence.
———
Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Nichols Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop on Fulton Street which resulted in one of the occupants containing a warrant. Controlled substances were also seized inside the vehicle.
———
Police maintained security at local schools on 12/17/21 due to a viral Tik Tok Video that potentially threatened school safety.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Hannah Street business. Police located the individual and found him to be okay.
———
Police responded to an unresponsive male at a Reed Street address. Police and EMS arrived on scene and found the male to be experiencing a medical emergency. EMS transported the male to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of North West Third Avenue. Police and fire arrived on scene and observed smoke inside the residence with no visible flames. Fire crews determined the incident to be a minor electrical fire.
———
Police assisted with the Wreaths Across America event.
———
Police responded to a report of a male harassing workers inside a local business. Police arrived and instructed the male to stay off the property.
———
Police responded to a report of a male who was demanding to speak with an officer. The male reported that he was placed on hold for too long while speaking with an internet company. Police met with the male and informed him that the issue was not an emergency. Officers warned him of his actions.
———
Police received a report of an individual trafficking a controlled substance into a local hospital. The suspected female reportedly transported a bottle containing the substance inside an empty soap box. Charges to be filed.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Sapp Bros. Travel Center, Clearfield Shawville Highway, police were summoned to a retail theft. A non-traffic citation for retail theft was filed against Brandie N. Carfley, 33, of Hyde.
———
On Dec. 3 at 2:41 p.m. at Family Dollar, police responded to multiple reports of an erratic driver near Dairy Queen on U.S. Route 322. The callers reported that the driver was all over the roadway and in the other lane of traffic. The vehicle was stopped in the Family Dollar parking lot. It was discovered that Mayda Velasquez-Moore, 61, of Johnstown, was highly intoxicated and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.