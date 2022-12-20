Lawrence Township Police
On Dec. 16 at 3:10 p.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway west of Daisy Street Extension, police responded to a report that a vehicle was damaged from ice falling off of another vehicle. It was discovered that a 2013 Subaru Outback owned by Jeffrey M. Nachman, 39, of Clearfield was traveling westbound on the SR 879 bypass and was struck by ice that had fallen off the roof of a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Joseph P. Lenhart, 70, of Clearfield that was traveling eastbound. The Subaru received minor damage to the front bumper of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 14 at 7:56 p.m. on the 1700-block of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. Jason Yusnukis, 32, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. A DuBois City Police K9 Officer was brought on scene and the K9 indicated the odor of controlled substances being in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded at PSP DuBois. On Dec. 16, a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle. A bag of gabapentin pills and drug paraphernalia was seized from the vehicle. Charges are pending Yusnukis’ toxicology through District Court 46-3-01.
On Dec. 15 at 1:41 p.m. on Highland Street Extension in Brady Township, a 2004 Mazda Tribute operated by a 17-year-old male of DuBois was traveling south. He had picked up a friend and was traveling home when he lost control , striking an embankment causing it to roll onto its roof. The driver and his two juvenile passengers, two 16-year-old males, were not injured.
On Dec. 5 at 7:22 p.m. on Bee Line Highway/I-80 in Sandy Township, Janet Bifield, 64, of DuBois was charged with DUI of alcohol.
On Dec. 14 at 9:37 p.m. on U.S. Route 219 at the intersection with Hound Dog Drive in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade driven by Shawn C. Gregory, 31, of Grampian was traveling north when for an unknown reason left the roadway, struck a mailbox and then a utility pole. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway, crossed both travel lanes, climbed a small bank and crossed a set of railroad tracks before coming to a final rest. There were no injuries to the driver or the 61-year-old male passenger of Brockway.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 18 at 6:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/Patchin Highway in Burnside Township, a 2012 Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound and hit a deer that was standing in the middle of the roadway. After striking the deer, the vehicle was able to pull off the roadway. There were no injuries.