Clearfield Borough Police
Clearfield Police executed a search warrant on a residence in East End. As a result of the search warrant, officers seized approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine which were prepared to be distributed.
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Park Street and found that the driver had several warrants for his arrest. During the incident police located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine on his person. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police arrested a female for DUI after she was stopped along E. 8th Street and found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Police responded to Elk Avenue for a male who was trying to get his vehicle unstuck from a snowbank. Police found the male to be highly intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.
Police arrested a male after he entered Penn Highlands Clearfield while police were there on another incident. The male who was there on a mental health warrant attempted to physically assault officers. The male had to be restrained by police. Charges are pending.
Police arrested a female who attempted to furnish fake urine to Clearfield County Probation and was found to be in possession of controlled substance.
Lawrence Township Police
On Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. on Washington Avenue south of Lawhead Street, police investigated a hit-and-run collision that occurred at the Toasted Monkey parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Police responded to an apartment at 971 Park Ave. Extension for a report of a female assaulting her boyfriend. Police made contact with the male and did observe injuries to the side of his head and ear. Emily J. Conklin, 21, was taken into custody after she fled from the apartment and attempted to hide from police. Charges have been filed.
State Police at Clearfield
There is an ongoing case on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township in June 2022 where a victim was allegedly intimidated and where there were false statements made during a summary trial. Investigation continues.
On Dec. 6 at 7:32 a.m. on Old Erie Pike west of Carbon Mine Road in Pike Township, a 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven by Carol A. Bauman, 79, of Curwensville was negotiating a curve to the left and lost control and struck a guide rail. Assisting PSP on scene was Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance, Rescue Hose & Ladder VFC and PennDOT.
On Dec. 9 at 7:41 p.m. on stat Route 53/Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg driven by Myra L. Bowling, 70, of Snow Shoe and a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Wesley A. Guziewicz, 29, of Drifting were involved in a crash.
On Dec. 9 at 11:07 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 127.5 in Graham Township, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Charles A. Jamison Jr. of Brockway was traveling westbound and overcompensated for a curve, resulting in traveling off the berm and impacting a guide rail. There were no injuries.
On Dec. 10 at 9:27 p.m. on Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Andrew J. Hicks, 27, of Osceola Mills and a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michele L. Koleno, 50, of Morrisdale were involved in a crash. Koleno refused transport for suspected minor injuries. Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
On Dec. 11 at 6:13 p.m. on I80 at mile post 117 in Lawrence Township, a 2021 Toyota RAV4 driven by Anvit Kalra-Lall, 26, of Cleveland, Ohio was traveling westbound when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the door and became disabled. No injuries.
On Dec. 15 at 4:39 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 128.2 in Graham Township, a 2020 Volvo driven by Omar L. Talton, 46, of Newport News, Va., began to slide on the icy roadway and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel A. Parrella, 51, of Woodbury, Conn. The Chevrolet was disabled from a previous crash. The Volvo overturned. Both operators and a 16-year-old juvenile passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries. Moshannon Valley EMS transported Talton and the juvenile to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Dec. 15 at 8:01 a.. on the 1300-block of West Hannah Street in Woodward Township, a 54-year-old Houtzdale male was scammed out of $500 in Visa gift cards due to a phone scam claiming he won a new car. PSP would like to remind the public to not give out personal information over the phone.
On Dec. 15 at 11:53 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 126, a 2016 Kenworth diesel truck driven by Wilkens Reguste, 45, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. lost control of the vehicle due to ice/slush conditions and collided with guide rails before re-entering the roadway and jack-knifing in the center of the road. There were no injuries.
On Dec. 15 at 12:28 a.m. on Chestnut Street in Gulich Township, a verbal altercation occurred between Bridget Hallman, 24, of Smithmill and Cristina Hallman, 43, of Houtzdale. Both parties were cited with harassment.
On Dec. 15 at 1:47 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 126, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ambria R. Alford, 27, of Jamaica, N.Y. traveled over a bridge that was icy, causing the vehicle to strike a bridge rail. There were no injuries.
On Dec. 15 at 4 a.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 128.8, an unknown vehicle slid into a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel A. Parrella, 51, of Woodbury, Conn. as the Chevrolet was passing it. The Chevrolet suffered a flat tire, and the other vehicle continued traveling eastbound. There were no injuries reported.
On Dec. 16 at 5:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the eastbound lane. While attempting to turn south into a driveway with a right hand turn, it was struck in the rear by a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer. There were no injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Dec. 6 at 12:47 a.m. on the 1500-block of Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, PSP investigated a burglary of a furnace burner motor valued at $500. An unknown person entered a residence owned by a 65-year-old Hopewell man.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 9, a 53-year-old Curwensville man entered the garage bay at Community Volunteer Fire Dept. of Mahaffey and stole a medical bag off of a fire truck. The value of the items in the bag were $1,269 and the bag’s value was $299. Charges are pending.