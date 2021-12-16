Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

Clearfield Borough Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Curwensville Borough Police

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

On Dec. 13 at 4:32 p.m. PSP investigated an identity theft of a 69-year-old Blandburg man on the 1200-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township. The victim related he was scammed into believing he won the Publisher’s Clearing House grand prize.

Lawrence Township Police

Officers responded at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle accident on Village Road, Clearfield. Lindsay F. Wholaver, 33, of Lanse was operating a vehicle and struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Andrew J. Reiter, 35, of Clearfield. Neither was injured. Charges were filed against Wholaver.

Sandy Township Police

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

