Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Curwensville Borough Police
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Dec. 13 at 4:32 p.m. PSP investigated an identity theft of a 69-year-old Blandburg man on the 1200-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township. The victim related he was scammed into believing he won the Publisher’s Clearing House grand prize.
Lawrence Township Police
Officers responded at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle accident on Village Road, Clearfield. Lindsay F. Wholaver, 33, of Lanse was operating a vehicle and struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Andrew J. Reiter, 35, of Clearfield. Neither was injured. Charges were filed against Wholaver.
Sandy Township Police
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.