Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough Police
While on patrol, police observed the front door to a North 2nd Street business to appear damaged. Police examined the door and found a piece of the glass shattered. Police discovered the inside of the business to be heavily damaged and in disarray. Police met with the owner and determined that over $300 was stolen from the register. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police responded to a report of a male sitting on the front porch of a Williams Street residence where he did not belong. Police arrived and instructed the male to leave. While on patrol later, police observed the same man on the property. He was taken into custody.
Police received a report from a North 5th Street resident who informed police that someone may have shot his house. Police arrived and located damage consistent with damage from a bullet. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police responded to a civil dispute involving property being disposed of at a foreclosed residence. Police deescalated the incident.
Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a West Pine Street residence. Police arrived and found that a physical altercation had taken place and that a male had fired a pistol twice into the wall, in the direction of others in order to warn the individuals of fighting. The individual was taken into custody.
Police responded to a Holmes Avenue residence for a report of a verbal altercation. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident. One individual involved agreed to leave the residence.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Reed Street. Police located the vehicle that contained two occupants. Police discovered probable cause of drug activity and the vehicle was impounded. A search warrant was obtained.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smith Street. The driver was found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.
Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Park Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Police learned that the accident occurred when a driver did not stop for a stop sign.
Clearfield Police assisted Lawrence Township with multiple vehicle accidents that occurred throughout the day.
State Police at Clearfield
Curwensville Borough Police
DuBois City Police
State Police at DuBois
State Police at Ebensburg
Lawrence Township Police
Monday, officers investigated a report of a 17-year-old student at Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School being in possession of drugs. The investigation continues. Charges are pending.
Officers were called to a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of state Route 879 and Super Center Drive. Duane Kirk, 53, of Clearfield failed to slow down and struck a vehicle operated by Robert M. Beers, 59, of Smithmill from behind pushing the vehicle into the berm of the roadway. Kirk’s vehicle then struck the rear of a tractor trailer operated by Raymond C. Ebersole of Paxinos and two road signs and a fence. No injuries were reported. Kirk was charged for failing to drive in a single lane and driving at an unsafe speed.
Sandy Township Police
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
