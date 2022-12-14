Lawrence Township Police
On Dec. 13 at 8:14 p.m. at 140512 Clearfield Shawville Highway, police were called to the area of Walmart for the report of a female driver who was suspected of driving under the infuence. Police located the vehicle in the Burger King parking lot where Connie Mattix, no age or address provided, was located inside the vehicle. Mattix told police she had just finished running the Boston Marathon and was on her way home when she stopped at Walmart and began huffing freon from vehicles parked there. She stated she then parked at Burger King to get fresh air. It was suspected that Mattix was under the influence of controlled substances and charges have been filed.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Dec. 9 at 7:32 p.m. a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Charles W. York, 50, of Patton was traveling north on state Route 36 in Clearfield Township and when negotiating a slight right hand curve, a deer ran out of a field and into the right bumper of the vehicle. Patton Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.