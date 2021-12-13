Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were called to assist several motorists with vehicle lockouts.
———
Police assisted EMS with several medical emergencies.
———
Police were called to assist Clearfield Borough Police with a call reporting shots fired.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street. Upon several indictors alerting police to possible drug presence within the vehicle, a drug detection K9 was requested from DuBois City Police Dept. which alerted on the vehicle. The vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to the Locust Street apartments for a welfare check. The individual was located and found to be okay.
———
Police were called to Dollar General for the report of a reckless driver possibly under the influence.
———
Police were called to the Dollar General for the report of a hit and run crash. Both parties were located. The investigation is ongoing.
Lawrence Township Police
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 5 at 12:15 p.m. at Minit Mart, 325 N. Front St., a theft of fuel was reported in the amount of $17.04.