State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 8 at 2:04 a.m. on Bee Line Highway/Old 255 Road in Sandy Township, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. Through investigation it was found that the 35-year-old male operator of Reynoldsville was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
On Dec. 10 at 12:47 a.m. on Slab Run Road/Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a 2000 Ford Ranger was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. Through investigation, it was found that a 60-year-old DuBois male was DUI of controlled substances.
On Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Penfield Minit Mart in Huston Township, a 28-year-old DuBois female allegedly committed a retail theft. Charges pending further investigation.
On Dec. 11 at 2:58 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by an unexperienced 15-year-old Luthersburg male was traveling north. For unknown reasons the vehicle swerved off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its drivers side. There were no injuries.