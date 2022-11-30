State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 28 at 8:18 p.m. on Pine Tree Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle near the area of state Route 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road. An unknown person entered private property and entered the unlocked vehicle — a 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck owned by a 20-year-old Penfield male — and fled the scene traveling south on state Route 119 toward Punxsutawney Borough. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact PSP.