Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 8 p.m., Linda Caldwell, 73, of DuBois was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 121.6 in Bradford Township when her vehicle struck a deer that had run onto the roadway, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. Caldwell was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
Friday at 3:03 p.m. Karrie McClure, 29, of Houtzdale was driving a 2019 Buick Encore north on the Janesville Pike when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway while negotiating a left turn. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree. McClure suffered minor injuries and was transported by the Moshannon Valley EMS to Tyrone Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt. The Ramey Fire Department assisted on scene. McClure was cited for traveling at safe speed.
———
Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Cecil Rinehart, 34, of Houtzdale, was driving a 2007 Jeep Patriot south on Ashland Road in Decatur Township when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle slid off the road and hit a tree. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The Columbia Fire Company assisted on scene.
———
Saturday at 10:51 a.m. a motorist was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker on Ashland Road in Decatur Township when the driver was distracted by another crash and took his eyes off the road. The vehicle hit a patch of ice and spun 180 degrees, went off the road and came to a rest on its side. The vehicle only sustained cosmetic damage and was flipped onto its wheels and driven from the scene. The driver was cited for driving at a safe speed. No injuries reported. Assisting on scene were the Columbia Fire Department and Mountain Top Ambulance.
———
Friday at 6 p.m. Cindy Graham, 40, of Woodland was driving a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder on Ashland Road in Decatur Township when she lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle slid off the roadway, spun 180 degrees and went into a ditch backwards, traveled 15 more feet and hit a tree. Graham suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Moshannon EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Graham was cited for driving at a safe speed.
———
Saturday at 6:25 a.m. Ronald Bumbarger Jr., 46, of Woodland was driving a 2004 Ford F-150XLT on Knobs Road in Girard Township when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Bumbarger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered a suspected minor injury but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The vehicle sustained significant front end damage and was towed from the scene.
———
On Feb. 3, Joshua Burga of Flushing, N.Y. was found operating a vehicle on I-80 in Bradford Township while under the influence of a narcotic.
———
Saturday at 6:26 a.m. Gary Himes, 57, of Newry was driving a 2000 Sterling L7000 north on state Route 153 in Woodward Township when he struck a parked Ford F-150XLT that was partially on the road. The driver of the Ford, James Johns, 48, of Houtzdale suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On Nov. 22 at 8:36 p.m. Tyler Knepp, 31, of Hyde was found lying in the middle of Main Street in Bradford Township due to a suspected drug overdose. Knepp was also found with drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person. Charges were filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a wanted female on Barclay Street. The female was taken without incident and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a report of an assault at an Ogden Avenue residence. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a report of an assault. It was reported that a female had struck another person in the residence. Police arrived and located the female. The caller did not want to pursue charges but was found to have warrants.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of SW Third Avenue. Police located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver informed police that he was waiting to speak with family in the area.
———
Police responded to a Stuart Avenue residence for an incident involving harassment. The caller reported that her son was out of control. Police arrived and deescalated the incident. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
———
Police responded to a medical emergency in which a female was seeing objects floating around her room. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the female to the hospital.
———
While on patrol, police located a male urinating on the side walk. Police provided the male a ride home. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a Nichols Street business for a report of harassment. Police arrived and located a female who informed officers that she was in an altercation with her family. The female made statements of self harm and agreed to go to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of a structure fire at an East 11th Street residence. Police and fire crews arrived on scene and observed the back of the building to be fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the residence. One male was treated for smoke inhalation.
———
Police responded to a Turnpike Avenue residence for a report of a physical altercation. One individual was arrested as a result.
———
Police attempted to serve a “fail to respond” warrant to a local male. The warrant only required a signature. The male in question became irate and physically assaulted officers. The male was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a Turnpike Avenue residence for a report of a suicidal female. Police and EMS arrived and transported the female to the hospital without incident.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 28 at 8:04 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of SR 879 near the Hyde intersection. They were behind a black Chevrolet Silverado with a burned out tail light. As officers ran the plate it was found that the driver/owner was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant through Clearfield Borough Police Dept. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and consent was given by Michael Folmar, 31, of Curwensville to search the vehicle. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found.