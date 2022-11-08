State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 11 at 1:01 p.m. in Shawville Highway/Power Plant Drive in Bradford Township, a vehicle pursuit occurred along SR 970. Both operators were taken into custody. Incident is still under investigation.
———
On Oct. 19 at 5:43 p.m. on SR 729 / Tyrone Pike in Ferguson Township, a 2013 Subaru Impreza driven by Tristan L. Rubendall, 22, of Carlisle approached a hard right curve in the roadway, failed to negotiate the curve and exited the left side of the roadway, coming to a final rest in the ditch. There were no injuries to the driver or his passenger, Janmichael V. Parks, 25, of Altoona.
———
On Oct. 25 at 4:24 p.m. on the 6200 block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, an alleged assault occurred at Tomorrow’s Hope halfway house between two residents. An arrest warrant has been obtained for James Server, 46, of Coalport for simple assault and strangulation. The victim was a 44-year-old Coalport male.
———
On Oct. 28 at 9:12 a.m. on Lauders Lane in Girard Township, PSP responded for the report of two dogs on the loose. A 59-year-old Frenchville female was cited through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Nov. 2 at 11:52 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dennings Road in Jordan Township, unknown person(s) proceeded to steal a 63-year-old Irvona female’s identity through unemployment.
———
On Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. on the 3200 block of Quehanna Highway in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated an incident of burglary. An unknown person entered the residence owned by a 79-year-old Mill Hall male, stole several items and fled the scene. Items stolen included a 40-inch Vizio color tv, 4-slice toaster, antique rocker chair, small stereo with CD player, 4-inch level, claw hammer, 16-foot tape measure, small floor broom, log splitter handle and brass match holder.
———
On Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Main Street in Bradford Township, PSP investigated a theft. Someone entered a 42-year-old Woodland female’s property and stole a large crystal rock and then fled the scene.
———
On Nov. 3 at 10:49 a.m. on Liberty Street in Beccaria Township, PSP investigated a theft that occurred at the Coalport Lions Club in Coalport. An unknown person attempted to withdraw $10,000 from the club’s bank account. The bank did not allow the transaction to process.
———
On Nov. 3 at 3:09 p.m. on Passage Lane in Cooper Township, unknown persons burglarized a residence and removed a white Yamaha VR650, orange hunting clothing, and black leather riding clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Nov. 4 at 10:33 a.m. on Root Hot Lane/Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, a victim reported a possible PFA violation. Investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 6 at a private residence on Rowland Avenue in Chester Hill Borough, a 36-year-old Philipsburg female and Brock Daniel Karg, 29, of Philipsburg were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Karg proceeded to put a knife to the victim’s throat and caused apparent injuries to the victim. The victim sustained lacerations under her chin near her neck, and a laceration to her finger. Karg was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
Lawrence Township Police
Cody L. Luzier is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail after police located him inside a Daisy Street Extension business. Luzier was found to have multiple warrants. Upon taking him into custody, officers siezed three sets of brass knuckles, a switchblade knife, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.