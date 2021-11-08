Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Nov. 7 report
While on patrol, police observed a wanted male in the area of W. Market Street. Police took him into custody and brought him before the magistrate.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a disorderly patient. It was reported by staff that the male had a thrown a chair in the direction of Emergency Department Staff. Police arrived and assisted with restraining the patient.
———
While on patrol, police observed a large plume of smoke in the area of Stuart Avenue. Police located the source of the smoke and found an individual to be burning leaves. The male was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a report of multiple juveniles knocking on doors of residences during night time hours. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the individuals involved.
———
Police responded to a report of a verbal argument at an E Locust Street residence. Police arrived, deescalated the situation, and warned the individuals of their actions.
Nov. 8 report
Police responded to an activated alarm along E. Market Street. Police found the building to be secure.
———
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint along E. 8th Street. The vehicle had left prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Officers contacted several individuals who had warrants from the Clearfield Borough Police Department. The individuals were able to satisfy the warrants.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a patient that was being irate and aggressive. Police responded and were able to subdue the male.
———
Police contacted a male who was burning leaves. He was informed of the ordinance’s involving that.
———
Police assisted a resident who had locked themselves out of their residence. Police were able to assist with getting inside.
———
Police responded to East End for juveniles who were knocking on doors and running away. Police did contact a group of juveniles in the area and warned them of their actions.
———
Police were called to E. Locust Street for a disturbance taking place. Police arrived and found that a male and female engaged in an argument and the male had left for the night.
———
Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at a local business.
Lawrence Township
Police on Aug. 27 at 1:45 p.m. investigated an incident of contraband being found on an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail. Corrections officers found a container with a known pill inside on Chasity Chantel Barrett, 31. Barrett has been charged with possession of a controlled substance/contraband, contraband of a non-controlled substance by inmate and misbranding of controlled substance.
———
Police investigated an incident of home improvement fraud on Oct. 14 at 7:45 p.m. on Clarendon Avenue in Hyde. Michael Shobert, 18, allegedly took money from the victim with the promise to perform home repairs. Shobert failed to perform any of the promised work, supply any of the promised goods or refund any money owed to the victim. Shobert has been charged with home improvement fraud, theft and deceptive business practices.
———
Police were called to Sapp Bros. truck stop, 15196 Clearfield Shawville Highway, on Nov. 6 at 7:16 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated male passed out in front of the business. Police located Joseph Patrick Walsh, 32, who had been consuming alcohol to the degree that he fell asleep on the sidewalk in front of the business.. Police took him into custody and he was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 3 a 58-year-old Rush Township, Philipsburg woman noticed an email from the unemployment office referencing an active account balance of $352. The victim did not open a claim and had it canceled.
———
On Oct. 28, PSP received a report of a theft from motor vehicles on the 300-block of N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough. The victims are a 24-year-old female and 26-year-old male of Philipsburg. PSP Rockview is currently investigating.
———
On Nov. 5 at 4:20 p.m. on US Route 322 Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nancy A. Hockenberry, 37, of Smithmills was traveling westbound in the area of Laurel Acres Lane. A 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Stephanie M. Crouse, 30, of Philipsburg was traveling westbound in front of the Chevrolet, slowing to stop for traffic stopped ahead. The Chevrolet was traveling at a speed too fast to come to a complete stop before hitting the Kia. The Chevrolet attempted to swerve toward the eastbound lane while doing so. There were no injuries.