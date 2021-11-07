State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 3 a 58-year-old Rush Township, Philipsburg woman noticed an email from the unemployment office referencing an active account balance of $352. The victim did not open a claim and had it canceled.
———
On Oct. 28, PSP received a report of a theft from motor vehicles on the 300-block of N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough. The victims are a 24-year-old female and 26-year-old male of Philipsburg. PSP Rockview is currently investigating.
———
On Nov. 5 at 4:20 p.m. on US Route 322 Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nancy A. Hockenberry, 37, of Smithmills was traveling westbound in the area of Laurel Acres Lane. A 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Stephanie M. Crouse, 30, of Philipsburg was traveling westbound in front of the Chevrolet, slowing to stop for traffic stopped ahead. The Chevrolet was traveling at a speed too fast to come to a complete stop before hitting the Kia. The Chevrolet attempted to swerve toward the eastbound lane while doing so. There were no injuries.