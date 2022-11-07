Clearfield Borough Police
Police were asked to check the welfare of an individual along Daisy Street after the person made comments of self-harm. Police arrived and were able to convince the person to seek mental health assistance.
———
Police responded to a parking complaint along Park Avenue.
———
Police arrested a male along E. 4th Street after he was found to be at a residence that was occupied by juveniles thus violating his bail. He was transported to the jail.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a male that was to be chasing cars and yelling. Police located the male who was found to be okay.
———
Police responded to West 6th Avenue after a resident had observed on her camera juveniles on her porch. The juveniles knocked aggressively on the door and fled the scene.
———
Police were called to Reighard Street for a trespassing complaint. Police found that an ex-boyfriend had entered the residence and was causing problems. The male fled prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Police responded to a Bigler Avenue address after a male arrived home and started an altercation with a female. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
Lawrence Township Police
A Clearfield man had charges filed for attempted corruption of minors, attempted unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. Officers were contacted Thursday by 814 Predators concerning an incident of a Clearfield man having a sexual conversation with and attempting to meet a 15-year-old male. Through an interview with Matthew Uncles, 42, and the investigation, it was found the two began communicating the day prior through text messages. The messages contained conversations in regards to sexual activities and an agreement to meet to “hang out.”
Upon their meeting at a Clearfield business, the 814 Predators attempted to make contact with Uncles who fled the scene resulting in the group following him to his residence until officers arrived. Uncles was charged. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
———
A Clearfield man will be charged following an incident on Friday, Nov. 4. Officers received a complaint of a driver passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone on the Clearfield Curwensville Highway and South Second Street. On investigation it was learned Steven Williams, 46, of Clearfield, admitting to consuming alcohol. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing. Charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 7 at 4:35 a.m. on I80 west of Gordon Road in Union Township, a vehicle was traveling eastbound and caught on fire for an unknown reason. The operator, Raymundo A. Hidalgo, 45, of Sterling Heights, Mich. was able to get the vehicle off to the right side of the roadway. The operator was not injured and the vehicle was a total loss. PSP were assisted by Adrian, Oklahoma Vol. Fire Depts., PennDOT and DuSan EMS.
———
On Oct. 31 at 11:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Main Street in Brockway Borough, PSP received a report of a PFA violation. It was determined that Matthew Miller, 41, of Penfield was in violation against a 28-year-old Brockway female and he was taken into custody. Bail was set at $20,000 unsecured.
———
On Oct. 14 at 9:30 p.m. on Mountain Run Road in Huston Township, a 20-year-old Brookville man harassed an 11-year-old female victim of DuBois.
———
On Oct. 8 at 2:48 a.m. on Lakeside Avenue/First Street in DuBois City, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado for a violation of Title 75 of the vehicle code. During the stop, the operator, ,Gerald Smith, 51, of DuBois was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 5 at 7:10 a.m. on state Route 36 east of Greenawalt Lane in Bell Township, a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by James R. Cunningham, 73, of Cherry Tree was traveling northbound when he struck a deer with its drivers side front. The vehicle became disabled. No injuries reported.