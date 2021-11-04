Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Oct. 25 at 4:41 p.m. on the 500-block of Centre Street at Weis Market parking lot, a two vehicle crash occurred. A 2005 Buick Lesabre struck the rear of a 2011 Jeep Patriot as it was pulling out of a parking stall. The Buick left the scene without leaving the required information or notifying the owner of the Jeep. The operator of the Buick was later identified. No one was injured.

———

On Oct. 25 at 2:15 p.m. on Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough, two 15-year-old females of Osceola Mills engaged in a physical altercation on a Philipsburg-Osceola school bus. Both females were charged with summary harassment through District Court 49-3-03.

———

A 41-year-old Karthaus, Burnside Township, Centre County female was deceived by a person(s) stating they were selling three NFL Eagles tickets. The victim was instructed to send money through PayPal. The victim sent $420 and the suspect stopped all communication and deleted their account.

