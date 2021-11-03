Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Williams Street for a trespassing complaint. As a result of the investigation a female was found to have several active arrests warrants from several counties. The female was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Clerafield County Jail.
———
Police are investigating an assault that had taken place among several juveniles along Polk Street. Police report that two juveniles engaged in a mutual altercation and others had joined in. A male on scene had also produced a handgun that turned out to be a BB gun.
———
Officers responded to Leavy Avenue to assist EMS with gaining entry into a residence.
———
Police arrested a male along Woodland Road for public intoxication after he was discovered lying along the roadway.
———
Police arrested a female along N. 2nd Street after she was found to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office. She was transported to CCJ.
———
Officers were called to Bigler Avenue for a female who was threatening herself with a knife. Police were able to take the female into custody where she was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
———
Police responded to the area of Williams Street for a report of juveniles knocking on doors and fleeing the area.
———
Police responded to N. 2nd Street for a report of an elderly female sitting outside in the cold with inadequate clothing. Police arrived and found the female to be suffering from medical issues due to the cold weather. EMS was summoned to the scene where the female was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 28 at 7:47 p.m. on N. 4th Street in Reynoldsville, a one vehicle crash occurred when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to lay on the roadway. The operator, a 27-year-old DuBois male, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Oct. 31 at 2:41 a.m. PSP responded to a crash on Gill Hollow Road in Reade Township, Cambria County. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Cheyanne Sacolic, 20, of Coalport was traveling east on Gill Hollow Road and lost control of the vehicle due to a deer in the roadway, which was struck by the Pontiac. The vehicle then left the roadway and drove into a wooded area, striking several small trees before coming to rest along the westbound lane. Sacolic and her passenger, Tyler M. Baker, 22, of Irvona, were treated on scene by Irvona Ambulance Services and then transported to UPMC Altoona for further evaluation.
———
On Oct. 31 at 11:33 a.m. on the 300-block of Herriman Avenue in Patton Borough, Cambria County, a known person burglarized a residence. The victim was a 19-year-old Sandy Ridge male.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 1 at 3:21 p.m. at the 200-block of E. Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, two items containing various types of ammunition were located outside Casteel Chiropractic Office in Philipsburg. Anyone with further information or the owner of a Remington UMC .45 ACP 240RD Box, or a Crown Royal container with ammunition should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.
———
On Oct. 15 at 9:22 p.m. on SR 53/E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Amber F. Bogacki, 26, of Clearfield was traveling west on E. Presqueisle Street at its intersection with Main Street and a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Janice S. Lansberry, 58, of Clearfield was traveling south on Main Street at its intersection with E. Presqueisle Street when Bogacki did not recognize the red light and struck the passenger side of the GMC. There were no injuries reported.
———
On. Sept. 24 a firearms violation occurred at Belding and Mull, Rush Township, Centre County when a suspect admitted to committing the violation. The Centre County District Attorney’s Office did not wish to file charges for the violation.
———
On Sept. 22 an assault occurred at the Slabtown Skate and Bike Park in Philipsburg, Centre County. The victim of the assault was a juvenile. One suspect has been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 24 a robbery was reported at a residence on the 500-block of N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County that occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23. Approximately $7,000 was stolen from the home.
———
On Oct. 17 at 6:46 p.m. on the 200-block of N. Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP responded for a report of a burglary. An unknown person(s) trashed the interior of the building owned by a 72-year-old State College male. Multiple items were removed. At this time there are no investigatory leads. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-355-7545, Ref. PA21-1395719.