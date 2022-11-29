Lawrence Township Police
On Nov. 28 on George Street (Hunter’s Garage), police investigated an incident regarding a bad check being written to Hunter’s Garage. Shane W. Williams, allegedly wrote a check to the business for services performed on Williams’ vehicle. The check was returned for insufficient funds. Charges of bad checks are pending.
———
On Nov. 18 on U.S. Route 322/Daisy Street Extension east of Monument Lane, a three-vehicle crash occurred. Police determined that the bridge “flash froze” and caused a 2009 Kia Sorento driven by David S. Bush, 27, of Clearfield to lose control and impact a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christine Z. Davis, 47, of Clearfield. The Kia then struck a 2014 Honda Pilot driven by Shelly L. Evans, 49, of Clearfield. Both Bush and Davis were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for neck and back pain. A passenger in Davis’ car, Andrew E. Davis, 52, of Clearfield was also treated at the hospital for neck and back pain. Evans did not report any injuries and her vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. The Kia and Chevrolet were towed. The roadway was closed until the bridge was salted by PennDOT.
———
On Nov. 27 at 11:25 at Lawrence Park Village, police were dispatched for a report of an assault. The victim stated he was struck by his girlfriend, Emily Conklin. Police reported that physical injuries could be viewed on the victim’s person. Charges filed.
———
On Nov. 18 police investigated an incident regarding theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle owned by Martell Glass in Hyde. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lawrence Township Police.
Sandy Township Police
Nov. 25
Officers received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Station 101. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
———
False alarm at Triangle Tech
———
A 22-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported being harassed by her in-laws and was concerned they may show up and cause problems.
———
Nov. 26
There was a report of a 911 hang up call from the vicinity of the Verizon Store on Shaffer Road. Upon investigation it appeared that it was accidental.
———
A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Summerville girl failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Midway and Commons Drive. Moderate to severe damage, but no injuries reported.
Nov. 27
Officers received a report that a 54-year-old woman was at a residence in violation of a PFA. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 24 at 11:58 a.m. on state Route 28/Seneca Tr. in Clover Township, Jefferson County, PSP conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The 19-year-old male driver of DuBois was suspected to be DUI of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw. Lab results are pending.