Clearfield Borough Police
Clearfield Police responded to an activated alarm along S. 3rd Street. Police arrived and found the building to be secure with no signs of entry.
———
Clearfield Police filed charges on a Clearfield resident after they had passed a check that was returned non-sufficient funds.
———
Clearfield Police responded to a one vehicle crash along Bigler Avenue. Police arrived and found that a vehicle had struck the guard rail rendering the vehicle disabled. The driver was not hurt and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police assisted Clearfield EMS along S. 4th Street with extricating a patient from their residence for medical treatment.
———
Police are investigating a report of access device fraud where a car was removed and used without authorization from the owner.
———
A male was apprehended along Nichols Street after police discovered he had several arrest warrants. The male was transported to the jail on the warrants.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 9 at 9:23 a.m. on the 100-block of Curtin Street in Osceola Mills, Jonathan Harvey, 29, of Osceola Mills was in possession of a firearm while being allowed to do so, and Jamie Ward, 38, of Osceola Mills was in possession of drug related items. Charges filed at District Court.
———
On Nov. 25 at 8:39 p.m. on Locust Street/Main Street in Beccaria Township during a “mere encounter” at the address, Nicholas Litzinger, 28, of Grampian was taken into custody for having multiple NCIC warrants. During the search incident to arrest various pick tools, a razor blade, cut plastic straws and a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine residue was located in a small plastic box on Litzinger’s person.