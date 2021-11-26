Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 31 at 1:31 p.m. on the 2100-block of Tyrone Pike in Beccaria Township, an unknown person smashed the windshield of a 2008 Ford belonging to a 54-year-old Beccaria Township woman. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
On Nov. 9 at 4:37 p.m. On Nov. 9 at 4:37 p.m. on Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough, PSP responded to the report of a male acting strange. Upon arrival, the 37-year-old male of Woodland was identified as a known person and was found to be in possession of a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-04.
On Oct. 18 at 11:52 p.m. on Thompson Road/Cotton Lane in Bradford Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, marijuana was observed inside of the vehicle. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Nov. 7 at 7:26 p.m. on Brisbin Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded for a dispute between a 44-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 25-year-old female of Madera who are neighbors. Charges of harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against both at District Court 46-3-04.
On Nov. 17 at 5:13 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 120 a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling in the right lane and made a lane change into the left lane. While changing lanes, the truck made contact with the right front bumper of a 2019 Kenworth W900 tractor trailer that was traveling in the left lane. The Ram sustained driver’s side rear quarter panel damage, and the Kenworth received right bumper damage. No injuries were reported and both units were driven from the scene.
On Nov. 4 at 5:03 p.m. on Glastonbury Street in Morris Township, PSP responded to a domestic dispute. The victims were a 67-year-old male and 65-year-old female of Hawk Run. Charges were filed against a 16-year-old male of Philipsburg through the Juvenile Probation Office.
On Nov. 5 and 9:56 p.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a 55-year-old Philipsburg male caused a public disturbance and was cited with disorderly conduct through District Court 46-3-03. The victim was a 30-year-old Lanse female.
On Nov. 13 at 8:12 a.m. on the 200-block of Rose Street in Irvona Borough, Kenneth Fishel, 38, of Irvona was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 7 at 2:52 p.m. on Market Street in Karthaus Township, a 59-year-old Karthaus male was involved in a harassment incident with a 40-year-old Karthaus male victim.
On Nov. 8 at 7:44 a.m. on Burge Street in Decatur Township, it was reported that some items were taken from a 33-year-old Philipsburg male. Those items were 17-inch wheels and tires, a Pax herb vaporizer, makeup case, glass figures and a computer hard drive.
On Nov. 13 at 1 a.m. in the area of 3800-block of Walton Street in Decatur Township, Jacob Thomas Parkes, 20, of Osceola Mills allegedly damaged a windshield belonging to a 20-year-old Osceola Mills male, causing $307 in damage.
On Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Ryan Daniel Voss, 34, of Brisbin allegedly made unreasonable noise by repeatedly shooting guns and setting off firecrackers in close proximity to other people near Princess Street and Jones Avenue. Voss was charged with disorderly conduct.
A hit and run crash occurred on Nov. 24 at 11:09 a.m. on Main Street at the intersection of Walnut Street in Coalport Borough when a vehicle traveling north struck a light pole and continued traveling north. The light pole was knocked over during the crash.
On Nov. 22 on Knox Run Road/Reservoir Road in Cooper Township, a 15-year-old female of Morrisdale ran away from home and continued to lie to her parents regarding her location which resulted in a several hour search of Clearfield County for the defendant which alarmed both parents enough to contact PSP Clearfield several times. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03. The victims were a 53-year-old male of Morrisdale and a 46-year-old female of Morrisdale.
On Nov. 11 at 7:58 p.m. on the 800-block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township at Sheetz, Michelle Tran, 18, of Lancaster allegedly stole about $39 worth of items from the store. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Nov. 23 at 12:13 a.m. a 2020 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west on I-80 at mile marker 114.5 in Pine Township when he lost control on the snow and ice-covered roadway, traveling off the north side of the roadway and striking an embankment. The truck continued traveling and jack knifed on the roadway blocking the right lane. The driver, Byron D. McDonald, 34, of Canton, Ohio was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield VFC and PennDOT.
On Nov. 22 at 8:13 a.m. on Decatur Street in Chester Hill Borough, a PFA violation was reported to have occurred by communication through text messages. A 41-year-old male of Philipsburg turned himself in and was transported to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on the PFA violation. It was discovered that a 31-year-old female was also initiating the conversation through text messages and was cited for harassment.
On Oct. 19 at 1:16 a.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford for summary violations. A 27-year-old Reynoldsville woman was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a methamphetamine smoking device. Charges are pending.
On Nov. 17 at 10:42 a.m. on Lake Street in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a disturbance. A 31-year-old male of Altoona was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed.
On Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, PSp investigated an assault that occurred at JC Bar & Grill. A fight occurred inside the bar and the fight quickly went outside. The involved parties — a 45-year-old male of Drifting, a 34-year-old male of Hunker, and a 31-year-old male of Morrisdale — were separated and one left the scene prior to police arrival. Investigation is ongoing.
Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20 on the 3800-block of Winburne Munson Road in Cooper Township, an unknown person removed a Mig Welder from the property owned by a 44-year-old Morrisdale man. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police were dispatched on Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to Mount Joy Road north of Goshen Road for a report of a hit and run in which an unknown motorist left the roadway and struck a mailbox and garbage can, destroying both.
On Nov. 24 at 2:54 p.m. on state Route 879 Clearfield Curwensville Highway east of Fullerton Street, police responded to the intersection of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Leksi M. Luzier, 17, of Grampian had been turning left from the southbound lane of SR1001 onto the eastbound lane of SR 879 and as a result, was struck by a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Ruthann Wighaman, 76, of Clearfield that was traveling eastbound on SR 879 and proceeding straight through the intersection. There were no injuries to the drivers or Wighaman’s 16-year-old passenger.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 24 at 9:22 a.m. fraudulent unemployment claims were made involving a 48-year-old DuBois male’s unemployment account.
On Nov. 23 at 3:17 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 97 in Washington Township, a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Debrah J. Gunter, 58, of Sterling, Conn. was traveling in the right lane when the vehicle lost traction. The driver attempted to brake, causing the vehicle to slide and strike the side of a concrete bridge, spin and come to rest on the south side of the roadway facing west. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Gunter and her passenger were not injured.
———
On Nov. 23 at 1:10 a.m. on I80 near mile marker 97.5 in Sandy Township, a 2005 Dodge Sprinter driven by Kevin R. Cantwell, 67, of Northborough, Mass. was traveling east when the vehicle lost traction, attempted to brake and caused the vehicle to slide off the norther side of the roadway and roll onto its roof and then onto the driver’s side. Cantwell was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS for treatment of injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A sobriety checkpoint was conducted between 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 25 in Centre County by PSP. The results were 80 vehicles stopped, one DUI arrest, 11 traffic citations, 47 warnings and one other arrest. PSP will conduct an additional sobriety checkpoint in the future and remind the public to not drive if drinking alcohol or using drugs.