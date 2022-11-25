State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 21 at 5:22 a.m. on state Route 36 in Chest Township near Horseshoe Road, a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Tahir D. Williams, 26, of Kingston was traveling southbound and a 2012 Suzuki Grant Vitara driven by Eric D. Woznick, 49, of Windber, was traveling northbound. The Ford for unknown reasons crossed the center line and traveled onto the northbound lane, struck the drivers side front of the Suzuki. PSP was assisted by Westover Vol. Fire Co. and Hastings EMS. No injuries reported.