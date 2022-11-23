Lawrence Township Police
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bloomington Glen Richey Highway and Caldwell Road for an equipment violation on Nov. 22 at 9:03 p.m. Contact was made with the operator, Christopher Hanes, 37, of Clearfield, who had a suspended driver’s license, being DUI related. It was found that this was Hanes’ third offense. Misdemeanor charges for the offense were ultimately filed on Hanes.
———
On Oct. 2 at approximately 5:34, officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart Supercenter for a report of a retail theft in which the suspect had been detained. It was discovered that Thomas Hare, 34, of Madera, committed numerous retail thefts. Between July 11 and Oct. 2 when Hare was apprehended, he had committed 28 transactions in total, having a total amount of $1,660.77 worth of stolen merchandise. Felony charges for retail theft and receiving stolen property have been filed against Hare.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 28 at 8:24 p.m. on the 600-block of Houtz Street in Woodward Township, Jennifer Fleming, 37, of Osceola Mills was found to be impaired while operating a motor vehicle. Charges of DUI of alcohol are pending through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Aug. 29 at 8:41 a.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, Rawna Klanish, 28, of Lancaster was found to be in control of a motor vehicle while DUI of drugs. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 25 at 1:05 a.m. on Allport Cutoff/Centre Hill Road in Graham Township, a 2013 Dodge Ram truck driven by Justin Lair, 35, of Morrisdale was observed violating a title 75 traffic violation. Lair was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. Lair was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 29 at 6:42 p.m. on Market Street/Tillett Street in Ramey Borough, PSP responded to the report of a verbal altercation involving a 15-year-old female of Ramey and a 28-year-old female victim of Ramey.
———
On Nov. 8 at 8:33 a.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Ashonte McCann, 31, of Philipsburg, identified himself as a public servant, namely an undercover DEA agent. Charges filed through District Court.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault that occurred on Dec. 20, 2008 on Forcey Road in Bradford Township alleged when the victim was five or six years old. Investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 10 at 11:42 a.m. at 300 Walmart Drive in Bradford Township, a truck driver picked up a drone that he saw laying on the side of the roadway at the intersection of Shawville Highway and Owens Road in Bradford Township, The truck driver returned the drone.
———
On Nov. 16 at 12:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Road in Knox Township, Dakota Canfield, 25, of Curwensville recklessly caused a risk of alarm. Canfield was taken into custody based on a warrant and charged with disorderly conduct through District Judge James Glass’ office.
———
On Nov. 17 at 1:03 p.m. on Martin Street in Rush Township, PSP took the report of theft/fraud of an Apple iPhone valued at $1,008 by a 62-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Nov. 18 at 2:17 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Clearfield Woodland Highway east of Barrett Road in Bradford Township, three vehicles were all traveling west. A 2022 Hyundai driven by Skylar R. Mione, 32, of Curwensville, and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by Shelly McHenry-Farmery, 46, of LeContest Mills, stopped on the roadway due to a vehicle in front of them turning. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Darrell L. Lance, 66, of West Decatur did not notice the vehicles ahead of him had stopped and impacted the rear of the Hyundai, which was then pushed into the rear of the Toyota. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 18, PSP filed charges of arrest prior to requisition against Yvonne Conrad, 30, of SCI Houtzdale out of Essex County, N.J. through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Nov. 20 at 6:46 a.m. PSP investigated an inmate on corrections officer assault at SCI Houtzdale. Brandon Austill, 37, an inmate, struck the male victim numerous times in the head and face area. Austill was charged with numerous assault charges through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Nov. 21 at 7:56 a.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP responded for the report of a suicide attempt.
———
On Nov. 21 at 10:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/N. Front Street in Decatur Towsnship, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Philipsburg Bigler Highway near Irwin Drive. One vehicle was stopped at a red light and the second vehicle failed to stop and rear ended the first vehicle. No injuries reported.