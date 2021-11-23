Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

A one vehicle crash occurred on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. on SR 879 south of Park Avenue Extension. Police were dispatched to the scene where a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Cea K. Moore, 31, of Woodland slid off the roadway and struck a guardrail while negotiating a right curve. After impact the Honda slid off the right side shoulder and became disabled due to loss of steering. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no injuries and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

