State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 18 at 3:25 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road south of Hughstown Road in White Township, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by a 17-year-old male of Fallentimber lost control on the snow covered roadway and a whiteout at the time. The vehicle struck a telephone pole with the rear passenger side tire area, causing the vehicle to break off its tire and split the pole. The vehicle then struck a mailbox. PSP were assisted by Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport and Hastings EMS. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 18 at 3:32 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road south of Hughstown Road in White Township, a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Robert J. McCormick, 31, of Nanty Glo was negotiating a left hand curve when a whiteout of snow occurred. McCormick lost control of the vehicle and then traveled off the roadway prior to striking a telephone pole. Glendale Vol. Fire Co. and Hastings EMS assisted PSP on scene. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 18 at 3:32 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road south of Hughstown Road in White Township, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe was attempting to negotiate a left hand curve when a whiteout occurred. The driver lost control and continued through a residential yard for approximately 30 feet while then side swiping the front of a house at 1671 Beaver Valley Rd. in Flinton. Glendale Vol. Fire Co. and Hastings EMS assisted PSP on scene. There were no injuries reported.
State Police at DuBois
A vehicle driven by Pacifique Dunsingizimna, 33, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was traveling westbound on I-80 in Sandy Township on Nov. 21 at 3:59 a.m. and for an unknown reason lost control, traveled across the median, striking the lower half of the median. It then traveled across both eastbound lanes of traffic, into the guard rail, and then down the embankment of the right side of the eastbound lane. There were no injuries. Adrian VFC., DuSan EMS and PennDOT assisted PSP on scene.
———
On Nov. 15 at 5:55 p.m. on DuBois Rockton Road in Union Township, a 2017 BMW X3 was traveling west and a 2022 Toyota Sienna was traveling east on the snow covered road. The driver of the BMW said she lost control and crossed the center line, striking the Toyota. No injuries.