Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a medical incident along Bigler Avenue.
Police responded to a parking complaint along E. Cherry Street. Police were able to make contact with the vehicle owner who was able to move the vehicle.
Officers took a report of harassment where a male was constantly calling and texting a female. Police spoke to the male advising him to cease contact with the female.
Police stopped a vehicle along River Road after it was reported to be driving recklessly. The driver was found to be ok.
Officers responded to E. 11 Street where a male had tampered with an electrical box to gain electricity. The investigation continues.
Police assisted Clearfield Fire Dept . with an odor of gas coming from a stove inside a residence.
Officers responded to W. Locust Street for a vehicle that was be playing music excessively loud. Police arrived and found the vehicle to be unoccupied and no music playing.
Lawrence Township
Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, a theft occurred at McDonald’s located at S. 2nd St., Clearfield. Police responded and as a result of investigation, an employee, Rayanna Lynn Wilson, 20, of Clearfield was charged with theft. Wilson allegedly unlawfully removed $456.62 from her drawer for personal gain. Charges were filed at District Court 46-3-02 in Clearfield. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.
On Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. polie received a report of a theft from a residence on Martin Street Extension. Unknown person(s) entered a garage owned by a 72-year-old Clearfield male and removed a tool box containing assorted hand tools. Also stolen were two Toro snow blowers. Anyone with information should contact Lawrence Township Police.
Police were called to the Clearfield County Jail on Nov. 19 at 11:46 a.m. for an assault that took place between inmates. William Hynd, 22, of Clearfield allegedly assaulted a 41-year-old Clearfield male who was also an inmate, punching him several times in the face causing minor injuries. Charges of simple assault and other related offenses are pending.
Police responded to a report of a possible DUI on Nov. 20 at 12:04 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension/Park Avenue/Clearfield Glen Richey Highway. A complainant reported that a red Chevrolet Cobalt had struck the bank on US Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. The complainant remained on the kine with Clearfield County 911 dispatch until officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle. The female driver, Danelle Freeberg, 30, of Clearfield, was found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. She was released to a responsible party. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 20 at 7:56 p.m. on Cherry Road/S. Main Street in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County, PSP arrested a 19-year-old Fallentimber woman for DUI and drug possession. Case ongoing.
On Nov. 19 at 12:06 a.m. on Ridge Road south of McCulley Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, a vehicle was seen parked in a field along Ridge Road. Contact was made with the operator, Brandye L. Hull, 30, of Irvona. During the investigation of the crash it was determined the operator lost control and drove off the right side of Ridge Road, struck a culvert and the vehicle became disabled. There were no injuries.
On Nov. 17 at 7:57 a.m. on U.S. Route 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, a 2013 Peterbilt 388 driven by Shirley M. Riehl, 62, of DuBois, attempted to negotiate a left turn and overturned off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, mailbox and road sign. It came to final rest on its passenger side. There were no injuries. Pine Creek VFC assisted at the scene.
On Nov. 19 at 6:15 p.m. on E. Main Street/Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County, a two-vehicle crash occurred where the operator of the first unit, an 18-year-old male of Patton, was found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. The victims were a 16-year-old male of Patton, a 17-year-old male of Hastings, and a 54-year-old male of Hot Springs, Va. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 18 at 6:24 p.m. a three-vehicle crash occurred on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Daniel R. Bowers, 20, of Wellsboro was the driver of a 1999 Ford F150, Marie N. Guzman, 41, of Fort Wayne, Ind. was the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Edvinas Saulis, 35, of Cleveland, Tenn. was the driver of the third vehicle. There were no injuries.