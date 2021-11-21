Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 19 at 6:15 p.m. on SR 36/E. Main Street in Mahaffey Borough at the intersection with Market Street, a 2001 Toyota Echo driven by David P. Weld, 18, of Patton, was traveling south when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove into the northbound lane. At the same time, a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Edward A. Baker, 54, of Hot Springs, Va. was traveling north and was struck by the Toyota. There were no injuries. Weld was suspected of DUI and was taken into custody.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 18 at 7:18 a.m.a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Jacqueline L. Baker, 54, of Coalport was driving on SR53 Gallatzin Road north of Pershing Street in Gallitzin Township, Cambria County when she struck a deer in the roadway with the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 24 at 2:07 a.m. on Gallitzin Road in Gallatzin Township, Cambria County, Isaac McEntire, 31, of Lavaca, Arkansas, allegedly stole his boss’s vehicle in Blair County and then traveled to a bar in Cambria County. After imbibing a significant amount of alcohol Lavaca left and proceeded northbound on SR 53 and started into a curve right, just past the Gallatzin exit and failed to negotiate the curve. He left the roadway to the left, crashing into a concrete structure. Lavaca, under his own admission, admitted to drinking 20 beers. Charges filed at District Court 47-3-03. Victims in the case were a Coalport female and a 42-year-old male of Bridgewater, N.J.
State Police at Rockview
A DUI crash occurred on Nov. 12 at 3:35 p.m. on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Danilo Flores Bonilla, 22, of Fort Washington, Md. was charged.