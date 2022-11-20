State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 15 at 1:55 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 111 in Pine Township, a tractor trailer jack-knifed on I80 eastbound due to heavy snowfall. The truck was able to correct itself and continued traveling east; however, a 2012 International diesel truck that was approaching in the right lane in almost whiteout conditions slammed on its brakes to avoid collision. A 2017 Volvo truck that was following attempted to swerve into the left lane to avoid collision, but struck the back trailer of the first truck as it was headed east. A 2019 Freightliner truck was also traveling in the right lane an unable to stop, and swerved into the left lane to avoid collision. A 2007 Peterbilt truck traveling in the right lane collided into the rear of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th trucks. The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to Penn Highlands by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
———
On Nov. 16 at 4:57 p.m. on Quehanna Highway north of Paradise Road in Rathaus Township, a 2015 Subaru Outback was traveling south when a deer ran fro the wooded area on the right side of the roadway and struck the deer. No injuries reported.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault of a 41-year-old male at SCI Houtzdale on Nov. 10.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault of a 40-year-old male at SCI Houtzdale on Nov. 9.
———
On Nov. 17 at 8:57 p.m. on N. Front Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township, Joshua Mackey, 37, of Osceola Mills and a 29-year-old Osceola Mills male got into a verbal altercation at the Irwin Drive and Copelin Road intersection in Decatur Township. Mackey then punched the victim in the head and then got into his vehicle and drove away. Mackey was cited for harassment.
———
PSP investigated an incident of an inmate-on-corrections officer assault at SCI Houtzdale on Sept. 26.
———
On Nov. 18 at 5:19 p.. on state Route 970 on Shawville Highway north of Barrett Road in Bradford Township, a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Hugo Garcia-Gonzalez, 29, of West Lawn was traveling north, moving slower due to the winter conditions at the time. Traffic in front of him suddenly slowed down/hit their brakes and Garcia-Gonzalez also attempted to slow down. The Subaru then drifted into the opposite lane of travel, crashing into a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Mitchell L. Olson, 41, of Lakewood, N.Y. . There were no injuries. PSP was assisted by members of BJW Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 17 at 10:57 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 97.6 in Sandy Township, a deer came out from the left side of the roadway and into the path of a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Matthew S. Matlock, 51, of Silverdale. After impact, the truck went into the right westbound shoulder coming to a final rest. There were no injuries.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 15 at 3:15 p.m. on Thompsontown Road south of Ballarotto Road in Chest Township, a 2002 Volkswagen Passat hit a slush covered spot on the roadway and failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a utility pole, breaking the pole at its base but did not fall over. There were no injuries. Due to weather conditions and lack of road maintenance, the driver was not cited.
———
PSP investigated a reported assault that occurred Nov. 2 in Burnside Township on Dowler Highway.
———
On Nov. 12 at 10:23 a.m. on Black Elk Road in Chest Township, a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Anthony T. Saavedra, 36 of Fallentimber was traveling eastbound and traveled off the roadway into a culvert ditch. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 15 at 3:41 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 / Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Michele K Geyer, 45, of West Decatur, was traveling during a heavy snowstorm at approximately 30 mph when she approached a line of traffic that was slowed due to stuck vehicles. Geyer was unable to stop in time and struck the back end bumper area of a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Kathleen M. Kalinosky, 61, of Philipsburg . There were no injuries.